Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes to travel Scotland in 3-part Channel 4 series

Alan Cumming has revealed that he and Miriam Margolyes will be taking to the road together in an upcoming three-part travel series for Channel 4.

Speaking as part of a Silver Pride event, Cumming said he was signed up for a “three-part thing for Channel 4,” adding, “I’m going to go around Scotland – a travel show, around Scotland, in a van with Miriam Margolyes… Who knows what that’ll be like!”

He also revealed that Channel 4 reportedly first conceived of the pairing after seeing the two actors interact while guests on The Graham Norton Show.

“The reason they’ve asked me to do this is that we went on Graham Norton[‘s Show]… Miriam was there, showing her knickers, and I was like, ‘No Miriam, no!’ I slapped her down a couple of times when she was trying to get a bit saucy,” he said.

Cumming added that he had heard about Margoyles’ on-set behaviour from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe (whom Cumming starred alongside in the play Endgame at The Old Vic).

Radcliffe reportedly revealed that Margolyes (who played Professor Sprout in the film franchise) would frequently be found “swearing in the make-up bus in front of all the kids and farting, like with impunity.”

In the interview, Cumming added that when he recently told Radcliffe about the upcoming travel series, “He [Radcliffe] just looked at me and said, ‘Alan… the farts.’ Because we’ll be in a van.”

Margolyes has previously fronted several successful travel series, including The Real Marigold On Tour, and Miriam’s Big American Adventure.

