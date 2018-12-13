RadioTimes.com understands that Dimbleby, who has helmed the show for 25 years, is hoping for a "low-key" exit, keeping the focus on politics in light of the chaotic last few days.

He's likely to briefly address his departure during his sign-off at the end of the episode, thanking producers for their work on the show.

However, it remains to be seen whether the broadcaster's guests will have other ideas, following last week's tribute by The Daily Telegraph journalist Charles Moore.

"At this time of great constitutional instability...we do value continuity, and the only two things that really have continuity in this country are Her Majesty the Queen and David Dimbleby," Moore said to applause in the audience.

"I shall be very very sad [that] we won't be seeing him anymore [on Question Time].

Dimbleby's final Question Time episode airs at 10.45pm on Thursday 13th December on BBC1