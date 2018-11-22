Angelina Jolie and and David Dimbleby to guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today at Christmas

With the festive period beckoning, the newly branded BBC Sounds has announced whose dulcet tones, and diverse experiences, we can expect to hear in a star-studded range of special programmes on the BBC’s radio network over Christmas.

Advertisement

In perhaps its most impressive coup to date, BBC Radio 4’s Today programme will be edited by Angelina Jolie, who will join David Dimbleby as they explore a varied melange of topics.

As well as being an A-List Hollywood actor, Jolie, 43, is a passionate philanthropist, having received an honorary Damehood in 2016 for her services to the UK’s foreign policy and campanging to end sexual violence in war zones. In May 2016, she was appointed a visiting professor at the London School of Economics as a contributor to their postgraduate degree on Women, Peace and Securtiy.

Elsewhere on Radio 4, Ian Martin’s comedy-drama The Hartlepool Spy is being adapted with a ensemble cast including Michael Palin, Jim Moir, Toby Jones and Bodyguard’s own Gina McKee. For those unaware of the play, which was created by some of the team behind War Horse, it’s based on the urban legend that the people of Hartlepool once hanged a monkey as they believed he was a spy working for Napoleon Bonaparte.

The cast of the Archers are also embroiling themselves in the festive cheer, with Ambridge’s very own Lynda Snell, played by Carole Boyd, directing some of the nation’s best-loved soap characters.

Neil Gaiman’s epic, Norse Mythology, is also being adapted for Radio 4, starring Diana Rigg, Derek Jacobi and Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer.

And for those of you mourning a Doctor Who-shaped hole over Christmas (with the festive helping of the show now taking place on New Year’s Day), Radio 2’s own Jo Whiley will be interviewing the Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, as well as Noel Fielding and Margot Robbie, in her Christmas slot.

On the big day itself, comedian Matt Lucas will be hosting a live Christmas Day celebration himself, joined by a selection of celebrity friends and guest – as well as his mum.

Bob Shennan, BBC Director of Radio & Music said: “This Christmas BBC Radio will offer an unrivalled collection of programmes featuring the finest DJs, musicians and actors.

Advertisement

“Across our stations teams have curated brilliant schedules with world-class talent – all of which are available on BBC Sounds.”