Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Rylan Clark-Neal to take over Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show

Rylan Clark-Neal to take over Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show

The Big Brother and Babushka star will present the Saturday afternoon slot from 2019

Rylan Clark-Neal, Getty, SL

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is set to take over Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Saturday afternoon slot.

Advertisement

Rylan – a former X Factor contestant and Celebrity Big Brother winner – takes over from Ball after she replaces Chris Evans on the breakfast show.

“I’m so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family,” he said. “After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I’m thrilled that I’ll be working with them again to fill listeners’ Saturday afternoons.”

He also promised his show, which will air 3pm to 6pm from 2019, will be filled with “fun, great music and a lot of laughter”.

The Babushka, Up Late With Rylan and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side host won the title of Radio Times TV Presenter Champion 2017, beating Countryfile favourite Matt Baker in the final.

In other changes to the Radio 2 schedule, The Radio 2 Rock Show with Johnnie Walker and Jools Holland’s show are being moved from Monday nights at 9pm to Saturday nights at 8pm. Each will be broadcast alternately in quarterly series throughout the year.

Also moving from 9pm on weeknights, Radio 2’s one-hour specials, which have previously included Levi Roots on Reggae and Will Young’s Essential R&B, will now be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9pm.

Advertisement

Clare Teal will continue to host her swinging big band show in a new hour-long format for Radio 2 listeners on Sunday nights at 10pm.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

You might like

Farewell to Big Brother, C5 & Twitter

Goodbye BB Big Brother legends bid farewell as reality show airs final episode on Channel 5

Getty, TL

Big Brother contestant removed after “unacceptable” social media posts

The new Big Brother Eye for 2018 has been revealed (Channel 5)

Confirmed Big Brother axed by Channel 5

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemates

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more