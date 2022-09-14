The Radio Times logo
  4. BBC’s Wednesday TV schedule including Procession to Lying-in-State

Once again, most of today's schedule will consist of BBC News coverage.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Published:

BBC One has issued further updates to its schedule today (Wednesday 14th September), as programming continues to be affected following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Two new programmes have been added – coverage of the Procession to Lying-in-State from 1pm until 4:30pm and an update on the Events of the Day between 7pm and 8:30pm.

A description of the Procession coverage provided by the BBC reads: “Live from London, coverage of the ceremonial procession of the Queen’s coffin through central London to Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall.

“HM the King and members of the royal family will take part in the procession as the cortège makes its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

“Later in the afternoon the doors of Westminster Hall will open for the first members of the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, HM the Queen: Events of the Day will see Huw Edwards reflect on today’s procession.

Once again, the rest of today’s schedule is largely made up of BBC News programmes, before a return to more regular programming from 8:30pm onwards.

The evening’s schedule includes EastEnders at 8:30pm – one hour later than usual – followed by the final episode of Shetland season 7 at 9pm, which will mark star Douglas Henshall’s last appearance on the drama.

Douglas Henshall in Shetland.
Silverprint Pictures/BBC One
BBC News at Ten will then air as normal, before a showing of a documentary titled Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes from 11:05pm.

More schedule changes are expected in the lead-up to the Queen’s funeral which will take place on Monday 19th September in Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s coronation took place in 1953. Her funeral will mark the first in the Abbey since the 18th Century.

The service will be televised and is expected to begin at 11am.

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday 8th September after a 70-year reign, making her the longest-ruling monarch in UK history. Tributes from across the world poured in following the sad news, including from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, David Beckham and many more.

