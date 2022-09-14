BBC’s Wednesday TV schedule including Procession to Lying-in-State

Two new programmes have been added – coverage of the Procession to Lying-in-State from 1pm until 4:30pm and an update on the Events of the Day between 7pm and 8:30pm.

BBC One has issued further updates to its schedule today (Wednesday 14th September), as programming continues to be affected following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

A description of the Procession coverage provided by the BBC reads: “Live from London, coverage of the ceremonial procession of the Queen’s coffin through central London to Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall.

“HM the King and members of the royal family will take part in the procession as the cortège makes its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

“Later in the afternoon the doors of Westminster Hall will open for the first members of the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.”

Meanwhile, HM the Queen: Events of the Day will see Huw Edwards reflect on today’s procession.

Once again, the rest of today’s schedule is largely made up of BBC News programmes, before a return to more regular programming from 8:30pm onwards.

The evening’s schedule includes EastEnders at 8:30pm – one hour later than usual – followed by the final episode of Shetland season 7 at 9pm, which will mark star Douglas Henshall’s last appearance on the drama.

Silverprint Pictures/BBC One

Advertisement

BBC News at Ten will then air as normal, before a showing of a documentary titled Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes from 11:05pm.