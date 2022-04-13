He comes from a decade serving as a political correspondent for BBC News, during which time he has covered the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and three general elections, among other high-profile global events.

Chris Mason has been named the BBC's next Political Editor, taking the high-profile position previously held by Laura Kuenssberg.

Mason's voice might sound familiar to regular listeners of the BBC's audio output, having been a regular guest on Sounds programmes Brexitcast and Newscast, as well as the host of Radio 4's Any Questions?.

He said of his appointment: "What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.

"I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

"To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kuenssberg announced her plans to step down as Political Editor after almost seven years in December 2021.

She will remain at the BBC for the foreseeable future, taking the reins as presenter of the broadcaster's Sunday morning politics show from September.

Kuenssberg said of the move: “I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades, Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians. It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

Laura Kuenssberg (Photographed for Radio Times by Richard Ansett)

Mason will formally start in his new role next month after the local elections on Thursday 5th May, while it has also been confirmed he will part ways with Radio 4's Any Questions? later this summer.

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, added: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

"His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the Political Editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post."

Mason hails from Yorkshire and has more than two decades of experience in daily broadcast news, having previously worked for ITN, BBC Radio 5 Live and Question Time Extra Time.

Check out our TV Guide to find out what's on tonight.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.