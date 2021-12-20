Laura Kuenssberg steps down as BBC Political Editor

Laura Kuenssberg is to step down as the BBC Political Editor.

The political journalist will depart her role as Political Editor at Easter 2022.

It is understood that Kuenssberg will continue to work as a senior reporter and presenter at the BBC.

The BBC will soon begin a competitive recruitment process for her successor.

Kuenssberg said in a statement: “I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for.

“It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online.

“I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.”

Writing on Twitter, Kuenssberg thanked the BBC politics team in a series of tweets.

She tweeted on Monday 20th December: “After nearly 7 years, in April I’m moving on from best daily reporting job + the most wonderful team in the business. It’s been an honour and an amazing ride – more to come in 2022! With love + thanks to all at @BBCPolitics”.

Kuenssberg added: “Huge thanks to all the viewers, listeners and readers who’ve shared their stories over the years, and special heartfelt thanks to @KatySearle, @PaulTwinn, @ronbrown01 and @SlaterJack – your work’s only ever as good as your team, and I’ve been SO lucky to have the very best”.

Finally, she noted: “Anyway, I’m taking a break for Christmas, but there will be PLENTY of news to come over the next few weeks and while I’m still in the chair until April! keep up with @BBCNews and @BBCPolitics and more here in 2022 – Have a safe and happy Christmas x”.

Kuenssberg started political reporting in 2003 in various roles across the BBC before becoming their chief political correspondent from 2009 to 2011.

She later worked as the business editor at ITV News between 2011 and 2014.

Prior to her role as BBC Political Editor, Kuenssberg had been the chief correspondent and a presenter on Newsnight.

Whilst in her current role at the BBC, Kuenssberg covered all manner of political news from general elections to Brexit to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, BBC Director-General Tim Davie has commented on her departure, saying: “Laura has been an outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory. Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight have guided our audiences through the last seven years.

“She’s a superb interviewer and engaging presenter, and I’m thrilled that we are keeping her on our screens and airwaves.

“I’m looking forward to her next chapter.”

Finally, Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News, commented: “Laura’s a born journalist and she’s done an amazing job as political editor.

“She’s an energetic and determined story-getter, who gets straight to the heart of the issue and knows exactly the right questions to ask.

“Our political coverage would have been immeasurably poorer without Laura as political editor.

“We’re lucky to have her.”

