Although there have been numerous international editions of The Office over the years, this is only the third to be performed in the English language, while it's also the very first to cast a woman in the main awkward boss role.

Comedian Felicity Ward will portray Hannah Howard in the series, who is a character in a similar vein to David Brent (Gervais) and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in their tendency to shock with outrageous comments and hare-brain schemes.

Read on for your full introduction to The Office Australia cast – including where you might have seen them before.

The Office Australia cast: Full list of actors and characters

Josh Thomson and Felicity Ward star in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Here's a quick round-up of all the key players in The Office Australia – scroll on for more details on each character and cast member.

Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard

Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle

Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher

Shari Sebbens as Greta King

Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake

Jonny Brugh as Lloyd Kneath

Susan Ling Young as Tina Kwong

Raj Labade as Sebastian Roy

Lucy Schmidt as Deborah Leonard

Zoe Terakes as Stevie Jones

Pallavi Sharda as Alisha Khanna

Claude Jabbour as Mason

Jason Perini as Johnny

Susie Youssef as Georgia

Justin Rosniak as Phil

Carlo Ritchie as Lopez Worker #1

Rick Donald as Danny

Chris Bunton as Dylan

Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard

Felicity Ward stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Hannah Howard? The nightmare boss of the series – the role previously filled by the likes of David Brent and Michael Scott. From the trailer, we see that she's prone to similar moments of extreme awkwardness, which often leave her employees cringing – but there could be an unconventional camaraderie brewing underneath.

What else has Felicity Ward been in? Ward is a stand-up comedian, who has been a guest on Richard Osman's House of Games. She's also taken acting roles in The Inbetweeners 2 and E4 sitcom GameFace.

Edith Poor as Lizze Moyle

Edith Poor stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Lizze Moyle? Lizze is Hannah's right-hand woman and her most loyal foot-soldier, who is determined to get the office to peak productivity. You can think of her as the Australian edition's version of Gareth or Dwight.

What else has Edith Poor been in? Poor has made appearances in Netflix's Sweet Tooth and Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, where she played The Nomad. The actor also played Tanya in acclaimed 2021 film The Power of the Dog.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Steen Raskopoulos as Nick Fletcher

Steen Raskopoulos stars in The Office Australia Prime Video

Who is Nick? Nick is an office worker who loves to joke around – particularly in ways that irritate Lizze. You guessed it: he's the Australian version of Tim/Jim – expect looks down the camera lens (as above).

What else has Steen Raskopoulos been in? Steen has previously appeared in Katherine Ryan's The Duchess and Mae Martin's Feel Good, both on Netflix. He has also been a guest on The Emily Atack Show.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shari Sebbens as Greta King

Shari Sebbens stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Greta King? Greta is a receptionist at the office, who enjoys flirting with Nick. The storyline appears to resemble the dynamic that Dawn and Pam had with Tim and Jim respectively.

What else has Shari Sebbens been in? Sebbens had a small role as an Asgardian in Thor: Ragnarok and its sequel Love and Thunder. Previously, she appeared in Australian soap opera The Heights. Earlier this year, she led the cast of horror film The Moogai.

Josh Thomson as Martin Katavake

Josh Thomson stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Martin Katavake? Martin works in human resources and is far from impressed by Hannah's antics.

What else has Josh Thomson been in? Earlier this year, Thomson collaborated with fellow New Zealander Taika Waititi on his Apple TV+ reinvention of Time Bandits. The actor's other credits include Young Rock, Wellington Paranormal and animated children's series Kiri and Lou.

Jonny Brugh as Lloyd Kneath

Jonny Brugh stars in The Office Australia Prime Video

Who is Lloyd Kneath? Lloyd is another employee of the Flinley Craddick packaging company, whose life appears to be a bit of a mess – at one point in the trailer, he has resorted to sleeping at the office.

What else has Jonny Brugh been in? Brugh is another Taika Waititi collaborator, whose credits include three versions of What We Do in the Shadows – the original 2005 short film, the 2014 feature and the FX sitcom adaptation (playing Deacon across all of them). He also worked with the Academy Award winner on Thor: Love and Thunder and Time Bandits. Brugh is also a stand-up comedian.

Susan Ling Young as Tina Kwong

Susan Ling Young stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Tina? Tina is another employee working under Hannah's chaotic tenure.

What else has Susan Ling Young been in? Her past credits include legal drama The Twelve and true crime series Deadly Women.

Raj Labade as Sebastian Roy

Raj Labade stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Sebastian Roy? Sebastian is another office worker, who seems particularly bewildered by Hannah's outrageous comments.

What else has Raj Labade been in? Labade has appeared in Australian teen drama Back of the Net and web series Appetite.

Lucy Schmidt as Deborah Leonard

Lucy Schmidt stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Deborah Leonard? Another of Hannah's reports, who has a very low opinion of her unconventional management style.

What else has Lucy Schmidt been in? Schmidt has appeared in fantasy shows Legend of the Seeker and Maddigan's Quest.

Zoe Terakes as Stevie Jones

Zoe Terakes stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Stevie Jones? Stevie works in the warehouse of Flinley Craddick.

What else has Zoe Terakes been in? Terakes is known for their supporting roles in A24 horror movie Talk to Me, Prime Video miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers and Australian prison drama Wentworth.

Pallavi Sharda as Alisha Khanna

Pallavi Sharda stars in The Office Australia. Prime Video

Who is Alisha Kanna? Alisha is the corporate supervisor tasked with managing Hannah and making key decisions about the future of her branch.

What else has Pallavi Sharda been in? Sharda played Corrie D'Souza in legal drama The Twelve, with other credits being Netflix's Wedding Season, The One and 2021's Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

The Office Australia supporting cast

Claude Jabbour as Mason

Jason Perini as Johnny

Susie Youssef as Georgia

Justin Rosniak as Phil

Carlo Ritchie as Lopez Worker #1

Rick Donald as Danny

Chris Bunton as Dylan

The Office Australia is available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 18th October 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.