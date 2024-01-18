The series acts as a prequel to the films, telling the story of Ted's first time in high school, along with his best friend John.

But, alongside Macfarlane, who else stars in the show, and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ted.

Ted cast: Full list of actors and characters in the sequel series

Here are the main cast members and characters in Ted. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Seth MacFarlane as Ted

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire Bennett

Sir Ian McKellen as narrator

Seth MacFarlane plays Ted

Seth MacFarlane plays Ted. NBC Universal/Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Ted? Ted is a toy teddy bear who was brought to life after his owner, a little boy called John, made a wish. Since growing up, he has become foul-mouthed and a layabout.

Where have I seen Seth MacFarlane? MacFarlane is best known for creating and starring as a voice actor in adult animated comedy series Family Guy, American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. In live-action, he has also appeared in films such as A Million Ways to Die in the West and Logan Lucky, and created and starred in sci-fi comedy-drama The Orville.

Max Burkholder plays John Bennett

Max Burkholder as John Bennett in Ted. NBC Universal

Who is John Bennett? John is a teenage boy who is best friends with Ted, having wished him to life. John was played by Mark Wahlberg in the Ted films.

Where have I seen Max Burkholder? Burkholder has had voice roles in animated shows including MacFarlane's Family Guy and American Dad!, as well as My Friends Tigger & Pooh and Invincible. His live-action roles have included films such as The Purge, and series including Parenthood and The Orville.

Alanna Ubach plays Susan Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett in Ted. NBC Universal

Who is Susan Bennett? Susan is John's naive mother. In the first film, John's mother was played by Alex Borstein.

Where have I seen Alanna Ubach? Ubach is known for appearing in films including Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Legally Blonde, Meet the Fockers, Rango, Bad Teacher, Coco and Bombshell. She has also had roles in series such as Beakman's World, Teamo Supremo, Pound Puppies, See Dad Run, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Snowfall, Welcome to the Wayne, Monsters at Work, Guilty Party, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant and American Dad!.

Scott Grimes plays Matty Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett in Ted. NBC Universal

Who is Matty Bennett? Matty is John's father and Susan's wife. He is a Vietnam veteran, and is prone to irrational fears. In the Ted film, John's father was played by Ralph Garman.

Where have I seen Scott Grimes? Grimes is best known for starring in series including Party of Five, Band of Brothers, ER, The Orville and American Dad!, and appearing in other shows such as Family Guy and Justified, and films such as Robin Hood and Oppenheimer.

Giorgia Whigham plays Blaire Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire Bennett in Ted. NBC Universal

Who is Blaire Bennett? Blaire is John's liberal cousin, and Matty and Susan's niece.

Where have I seen Giorgia Whigham? The daughter of actor Shea Whigham and his wife Christine, Giorgia Whigham has appeared in Son of Zorn, 13 Reasons Why, The Punisher, Scream: The TV Series, The Orville and Waco: The Aftermath.

Sir Ian McKellen plays narrator

Ian McKellen. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is the narrator? Sir Ian McKellen narrates the series. His X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart narrated both of the Ted films.

Where have I seen Sir Ian McKellen? McKellen has had a long and storied career on stage and screen, and is known for his roles as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, as well as Magneto in the X-Men films.

He has also starred in movies including Six Degrees of Separation, Richard III, The Da Vinci Code, Flushed Away, Stardust, The Golden Compass, Mr Holmes, Beauty and the Beast and The Good Liar, and series such as Extras, Doctor Who and Vicious.

