The Orville fans call for show to be renewed for season 4

The final episode saw Isaac and Claire get married in a moving ceremony, before the crew set off for more adventures amongst the stars.

The Orville's third season, subtitled New Horizons, has now come to an end, with the final episode wrapping up the season's central storylines in a way which some have said could work as a series finale for the entire show.

However, it seems most fans of the sci-fi comedy aren't ready to say goodbye to Captain Ed Mercer and his crew just yet, as was seen in an exclusive poll for RadioTimes.com.

In the poll, which asked Twitter users whether they wanted the show to get a fourth season, a whopping 82 per cent of respondents said they did, while only 18 per cent said the series should end with the season 3 finale.

RadioTimes.com's poll came as #RenewTheOrville trended on Twitter, clearly showing the strength of feeling amongst fans that the series should return.

Seth MacFarlane reportedly told fans at San Diego Comic Con that a fourth season has not yet been commissioned, and would depend on how the show fares when it lands on Disney Plus in the US. It currently airs on Hulu stateside, but will also stream on Disney Plus soon.

Running since 2017, the show stars Seth MacFarlane, who also created the series, as Captain Ed Mercer, commander of titular spacecraft The Orville.

Originally seeming like a parody of Star Trek, the show has crafted an identity of its own, and while it initially received heavily mixed reviews for its first season, it has subsequently gone on to critical acclaim and is considered by some to be superior to recent official Star Trek offerings.

