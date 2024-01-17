A prequel to the two movies in the Ted franchise, the comedy show stars Max Burkholder as a young John Bennett, the character portrayed in the movies by Mark Wahlberg, and tells the story of a childhood bear brought to life. Meanwhile, MacFarlane returns to voice the titular bear.

But can viewers in the UK access US streaming service Peacock? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Ted series.

Can you watch the Ted prequel series in the UK?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the comedy show on Sky Max at some point in 2024, though a release date is yet to be announced.

The series is available to watch in full on Peacock in the US.

Who is in the cast of the Ted series?

Seth McFarlane. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Creator MacFarlane voices the titular role of Ted. He also directed the show and wrote a handful of its episodes after directing and co-writing both of the movies.

Meanwhile, Max Burkholder (Parenthood) stars as a young John Bennett, the character who was previously played by Mark Wahlberg in the films.

The series also stars Alanna Ubach (Euphoria) as Susan Bennett, Scott Grimes (American Dad!) as Matty Bennett and Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) as Blaire Bennett.

Meanwhile, supporting cast members include Marissa Shankar as Sarah, Ian McKellen as the narrator, Liz Richman as Polly, Gail Goldberg as Mrs. Fechko, Jack Seavor McDonald as Clive and Ara Hollyday as Andrew.

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim also appears as Betheny Borgwort, Penny Johnson Jerald as the principal, Julius Sharpe as Mr George, Francesca Xuereb as Erin, Don Lake as Bert, Josh Stamberg as Professor Lucas Damon, and Danny Jolles as Will.

Ted will be arriving on Sky Max in 2024. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

