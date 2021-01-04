Staged celebrity cameos: All the famous faces who appear in seasons 1 and 2

Not only does Staged reunite Good Omens co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, but the show also features a slate of celebrity cameos.

From Dame Judi Dench to Samuel L. Jackson, Staged season one featured a number of surprise additions to the Staged cast, and season two is following suit, with both Sir Michael Palin and Whoopi Goldberg starring in the season premiere.

Read on for all the celebrity cameos in Staged so far, with further cameos added to the list throughout season two.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as themselves

Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) stars alongside his frequent collaborator Nick Frost in Staged season two, as the pair argue over who will get to play “Michael” in the Staged remake.

Pegg reads lines for the role of “Michael” in the US Staged remake, although he hasn’t prepared and seems unaware that Michael Sheen is in fact Welsh.

As it transpires, neither actor wants to play the ‘boring’ part of “David,” something that irks David Tennant (since his Staged season one character was really only an exaggerated version of himself).

Michael Palin as himself

BBC

The Monty Python and travel TV presenter showcased his ruder side in Staged season two episode one, when he appeared on “6 Months in Lockdown” alongside Michael Sheen and David Tennant – and proceeded to rip into Staged.

Palin compared the lockdown comedy to “a 30-minute Celtic reach-around,” before dealing the final, crushing blow: “You’re not funny.”

Romesh Ranganathan as himself

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The comedian hosted the fictional TV special “6 Months in Lockdown” at the start of Staged season two, which delivered the new season’s major, meta twist. (more on that in our Staged season two review).

In a televised Zoom call he praised both David Tennant and Michael Sheen for their performances in the uplifting Staged – before dashing off to the toilet off-camera during a break, and leaving the Good Omens pair vulnerable to Michael Palin’s barbed comments.

Whoopi Goldberg as Mary

Getty

The Sister Act star briefly guested as film agent Mary in the first, 15-minute episode of Staged season two, in which she delivered a piece of bad news to Michael Sheen.

In short, US telly execs want an American remake of Staged, but they don’t want Sheen or David Tennant to reprise their roles, preferring to cast the likes of Colin Firth and Hugh Grant instead.

Ben Schwartz as Tom

BBC

Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz appeared later in Staged season two, in which he plays Tom, the grossly ineffectual and disorganised assistant to Michael Sheen’s American agent.

Samuel L. Jackson as himself

BBC

Staged season one’s big reveal was that Michael Sheen was only cast in the play with David Tennant because another, rather more famous star had to turn the role down. And that actor was none other than Samuel L Jackson, of Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight fame.

Jackson appeared as himself in season one episode three, ‘Who the F#!k is Michael Sheen?’, in which he contacts Simon Evans (the play’s director) in the hopes of re-accepting his original role.

Judi Dench as herself

BBC/ YouTube

Dame Judi Dench puts the fear of God into both David Tennant and Michael Sheen in the final episode of Staged season one, when she surprises both actors with an intervention.

Both Tennant and Sheen have been conflicted about whether or not to continue with the play, but Dench soon gives them a piece of her mind, reminding them that they’re professionals. In short: “Stop f**king about!”

Adrian Lester as himself

BBC

Hustle star Adrian Lester provides an alternate attitude towards national lockdown, putting both David Tennant and Michael Sheen to shame with his healthy lifestyle, long runs, and (initially) zen attitude during a Zoom call with both.

Nina Sosanya as Jo

BBC

In Staged season one, His Dark Materials star Nina Sosanya guest-starred as Jo, the fictional “money” behind Simon’s play.

She’s intimidating (she even forced her assistant to stay with her during lockdown), and is often relied upon to knock some sense into the occasionally bratty David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

In Staged season two, the actress reappears as herself, and learns that she’s been cast in the US remake of Staged.

Staged season two will premiere on BBC One on Monday 4th January at 9:45pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.