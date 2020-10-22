When is Staged season 2 release date? Cast, trailer and news about David Tennant and Michael Sheen comedy

This year’s Christmas merriment comes in the form of two familiar (and, ahem, Zoomed-in) faces, following the announcement that Staged has been renewed for a second season and will air sometime over the festive period.

Advertisement

While 2020 has firmly cemented itself as a terrible year, one of its redeeming features has to be the creation of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown sitcom, which first graced our screens in June.

The two acting juggernauts play exaggerated versions of themselves, giving us all something to watch during a rather different Christmastime.

With Georgia Tennant (armed, like her real-life husband, with red wine), Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans all returning for Staged’s second run, the upcoming series is set to be just as relevant and funny as its predecessor, as Tennant and Sheen navigate their ‘new normal’ and deal with their American agent Tom, played by Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz.

Here’s everything you need to know about Staged series two.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Staged season 2 released?

The BBC has not yet confirmed exact release date, but it will air on BBC One over the festive period.

In terms of series one, the broadcaster announced the comedy in May, which made its BBC One debut in June.

Staged season 2 cast

David Tennant, who’s been on our screens quite a lot during lockdown after starring in ITV’s Des, will be returning for series two alongside Quiz’s Michael Sheen to once again bicker over Zoom.

They’ll be joined by Tennant and Sheen’s respective partners, actresses Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, who played themselves, Simon Evans as himself, Lucy Eaton (Simon’s sister) and W1A’s Nina Sosanya (Jo).

New to the cast in the upcoming series is Ben Schwartz, who’ll be playing Sheen and Tennant’s American agent Tom. The 39-year-old is best known for his roles in Parks and Recreation, Netflix’s Space Force and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The BBC has also promised that series two will also feature “a whole host of unexpected guests”.

Staged season 2 plot

Series two of Staged will follow Sheen and Tennant as they try to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home alongside their frustrated families “whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos”.

“The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open,” the BBC teases. “Moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold. The tantalising prospect of comfort kept at bay.”

Is there a trailer for Staged season 2?

While the BBC has not yet released a full trailer for Staged season two, the broadcaster did give fans a first-look at one of the upcoming episodes featuring new cast member Ben Schwartz as American agent Tom.

In the clip, we see Sheen become increasingly exasperated with the incompetent Tom, who reveals he’d been sending all of the actor’s potential job opportunities to David Frost’s AOL account.

“Did you get the Tenet audition?” he says. “The Joker? Did you get that? You got a straight offer for Joker, did you get that?”

Advertisement

Once Tennant tells Tom that Michael is often mistaken for American actor Martin Sheen, Tom says: “OK, all right. So, I’ll forward your stuff to Martin Sheen, does that sound good?”