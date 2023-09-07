The series is expected to debut on Sky and NOW in 2024, and follows the residents of a small town on the border of Ireland and another world they've been trying to keep hidden since the Millennium.

Hendricks will play Wendy Patterson, a local girl "done good as a hot-shot television producer, who returns to her hometown from LA with a Hollywood production in tow," Sky revealed. Meanwhile, Considine's character Seamus Proctor is a local doctor and pillar of the community.

They are joined by Catastrophe's Eileen Walsh, who plays Seamus's wife Catherine, and Leia Murphy (Fiar City) and David Rawle, who also collaborated with O'Dowd on Moone Boy, as their children.

Patrick Martins (The Confessions of Frannie Langton), Evanne Kilgallon (Obituary), Andrew Bennett (The Quiet Girl), Ruth McCabe (Aisha) and David Wilmot (Station Eleven, The Alienist) round out the cast.

Small Town Big Story is an Equity production, filmed in Sky’s home market of the UK & Ireland, all cast agreements are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules and conditions, and were contracted pre-strike.

