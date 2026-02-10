Mackenzie Crook is back on the BBC with another comedy series that is having no trouble enchanting viewers.

A follow-up to his earlier hits Detectorists and Worzel Gummidge, this latest effort sees Crook revisit his The Office roots with a supporting role as the overbearing boss of main character Michael Sleep (Pearce Quigley).

Michael is an eccentric middle-aged man, who was left heartbroken by the disappearance of his partner years earlier, which seems to have left him with a cynical and weary attitude to the world.

However, things take a turn for the unexpected when his father, Brian (screen legend Sir Michael Palin), points him in the direction of a magical solution that might just produce the answers that he needs.

If the acclaim has got you interested in this brand new comedy, read on for your introduction to the Small Prophets cast.

Small Prophets cast: Full list of actors and characters in BBC comedy

Here's a quick round-up of the Small Prophets cast – scroll on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep

Lauren Patel as Kacey

Sir Michael Palin as Brian

Jon Pointing as Clive

Sophie Willan as Bev

Mackenzie Crook as Gordon

Ed Kear as Brigham

Charlotte Mills as Hilary

Adam Wright as Elliot

Paul Kaye as Roy

Shola Adewusi as Olive

Pearce Quigley plays Michael Sleep

Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep in Small Prophets. Matt Squire / BBC

Who is Michael? Michael is a cynical man, who has lived a lonesome life since the mysterious disappearance of his partner, Clea, many years earlier. His social circle is comprised of his fading father, concerned neighbours and customers at the tool shop where he works (who are often left frustrated by his overly candid advice). One day, he is tipped off to a whimsical secret that might just answer the questions lingering over Clea's absence.

What else has Pearce Quigley been in? Quigley's recent credits include Mandy, Showtrial and The Gentlemen. He's previously worked with Mackenzie Crook on his earlier hit series Detectorists. Quigley is also a repeat collaborator of Peter Kay, having made appearances in Car Share, Britain's Got the Pop Factor..., and That Peter Kay Thing.

Lauren Patel plays Kacey

Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep and Lauren Patel as Kacey in Small Prophets. Matt Squire / BBC

Who is Kacey? Kacey is a young woman who works at the hardware store with Michael.

What else has Lauren Patel been in? Patel played Jas Sharma in the 15th season of BBC high school drama Waterloo Road, and voiced PC Mukherjee in recent Aardman hit Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Other credits include the film adaptation of popular musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie and ITV animation Lloyd of the Flies.

Michael Palin plays Brian

Sir Michael Palin as Brian in Small Prophets. Matt Squire / BBC

Who is Brian? Brian is Michael's father, who lives in a care home. He enjoys making quirky contraptions, but these mechanical wonders have sadly not prevented his memory from fading significantly.

What else has Sir Michael Palin been in? Palin has a long history working in comedy, having been a part of the legendary troupe Monty Python, alongside John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Graham Chapman. More recently, he's appeared in Crook's reimagining of children's series Worzel Gummidge, where he played The Green Man.

In addition to his acting work, Palin is well known for his travel documentaries, including Around the World in 80 Days, which have seen him visit many extraordinary places.

Jon Pointing plays Clive

Sophie Willan and Jon Pointing star in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions

Who is Clive? Clive is Michael's neighbour, who would like to see him bring some order to his overgrown driveway.

What else has Jon Pointing been in? Pointing recently concluded an acclaimed run on Channel 4 comedy Big Boys, where he played mature university student Danny. Other notable credits include Channel 4's Queenie, Sky's Sweetpea and Netflix's Run Away.

Sophie Willan plays Bev

Sophie Willan plays Bev in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions Limited

Who is Bev? Bev is Clive's wife, who is also bothered by Michael's odd behaviour.

What else has Sophie Willan been in? Willan found stardom (and multiple BAFTAs) in her self-penned sitcom Alma's Not Normal, which was loosely based on her own life experience. Other projects include Still Open All Hours and Ludwig.

Mackenzie Crook plays Gordon

Mackenzie Crook as Gordon in Small Prophets Vishal Sharma / BBC

Who is Gordon? Gordon is a manager of the local tool shop, where Michael and Kacey work. He takes his job very seriously, much to the chagrin of his colleagues. Gareth Keenan would be proud!

What else has Mackenzie Crook been in? The actor rose to fame as the ambitious underling to David Brent (Ricky Gervais) in The Office (UK), which led to a similarly oddball role in Disney's original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. More recently, he has been the driving force behind acclaimed BBC comedy Detectorists and reimagined family classic Worzel Gummidge.

Ed Kear plays Brigham

Ed Kear stars in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions

Who is Brigham? Brigham is another of Michael's colleagues at the tool shop, identifiable by his booming voice and laugh.

What else has Ed Kear been in? Kear plays Dean in the hit BBC sitcom Here We Go. Other credits include Slow Horses, Avoidance and CBBC's Dodger.

Charlotte Mills plays Hilary

Pearce Quigley and Charlotte Mills star in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions Limited

Who is Hilary? Hilary works at the care home where Michael's dad lives.

What else has Charlotte Mills been in? Mills has previously appeared in ITV dramas Protection and Malpractice.

Adam Wright plays Elliot

Adam Wright stars in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions Limited

Who is Elliot? Elliot is a young person who lives in Michael's neighbourhood.

What else has Adam Wright been in? Small Prophets is Wright's first major TV project.

Paul Kaye plays Roy

Paul Kaye stars in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions

Who is Roy? Roy is the brother of Michael's girlfriend, who has been missing for years.

What else has Paul Kaye been in? Kaye is perhaps best known for his role in the Game of Thrones universe, playing Thoros of Myr in the original HBO drama. Other recent projects include The Woman in Cabin 10, The Hack, Shardlake and Vera.

Kaye previously worked with Small Prophets creator Crook on his family series Worzel Gummidge.

Shola Adewusi plays Olive

Shola Adewusi stars in Small Prophets. BBC / Matt Squire / Hot Olives Productions

Who is Olive? Olive is another of Michael's neighbours, with a strange approach to gardening.

What else has Shola Adewusi been in? Adewusi has been particularly busy recently, debuting roles opposite Dawn French in BBC sitcom Can You Keep A Secret? and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Marvel's Wonder Man. Previously, she spent five years in the cast of American comedy series Bob Hearts Abishola.

Small Prophets is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

