Woodward called Redford “a noble and principled force for good”, and his performance, alongside Dustin Hoffman’s as fellow journalist Carl Bernstein, was credited for inspiring a generation of young people to regard journalism as an honourable and worthwhile profession.

Nearly 50 years later, with respect for possibly the world’s second oldest profession at an all-time low – thanks to false news, echo chambers and AI – we’re seeing another tale of journalism brought to screen, with The Hack illuminating both the best and worst of that profession. David Tennant plays The Guardian’s investigative reporter Nick Davies, whose initial meeting with an anonymous source led to the discovery of thousands of victims of phone hacking by some members of the press.

With a script written by recent Emmy Award-winner (for Adolescence) Jack Thorne and created by the team behind Mr Bates vs the Post Office, with Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle also in the cast, it’s undoubtedly a pedigree offering. Davies displays the same dogged spirit as Alan Bates, and Thorne pulls no punches in equally strong portraits of villains alongside heroes.

But how much attention this well-crafted drama will receive from the press is debatable. Don’t expect it to be flagged “programme of the week” in every Sunday paper. And those who, for their own reasons, choose to overlook it could argue it’s old hat.

A bunch of celebrities had their voice messages intercepted; over a decade later, inquiries are concluded, compensation paid. Mr Bates vs the Post Office inspired a tidal wave of national indignation, prompting government action and the beginning of justice for those wronged. What do The Hack’s creators want to achieve?

“There are questions that remain unanswered,” says exec producer Patrick Spence (who also made Mr Bates). “We want the audience to watch it and say, ‘Hang on a minute…’ And to get angry, and to do something about it.”

Why should we care? The answer for The Hack is as it was for Mr Bates: that powerful people did something wrong, then used that power to avoid being found out. While many of those victims were compensated, nothing could make good the anguish suffered by Milly Dowler’s parents, after their missing daughter’s phone was also hacked, giving them false hope for her return – and there were countless other victims whose names we’ll never know.

Davies’s tireless work culminated in seven police investigations, nearly 40 convictions, and senior figures from across the establishment brought to their knees.

Thorne says, “We have to examine ourselves to make ourselves better,” and this story shines a light on the media, the police and government – three institution cornerstones we have to hold to account if we want to protect everything else we hold dear. Spence asks, “If we’re not interested in that, what are we interested in?”

Of course, it’s frightening to comprehend, and daunting to challenge such imposing behemoths – but that’s why these stories have to be told, and watched, so we can be inspired by other Davids to take on fresh Goliaths.

