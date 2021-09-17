Sex Education season 3 hints at possible love triangle twist

Sex Education season three is finally here and brings with it some major new developments for the students of Moordale Secondary, both in their personal and educational lives.

Despite the best efforts of new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) to keep things family-friendly, the teens continue to embark on adventurous relationships – some of which sadly end in heartbreak.

Indeed, fans will be closely watching Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) this term after they finally got together under dramatic circumstances in the season two finale, despite concerns they might simply be too different to be compatible.

By the end of Sex Education season three, the couple have been through some serious soul-searching and a potential new love interest for Adam jeopardises any future they could have together. Read on for spoiler-filled details.

Sex Education: Will Adam and Rahim get together?

We’re shocked to be asking this question! After starting the season on bitter terms following the drama of last year, Adam and Rahim become friends over the course of the new episodes – and there’s potential things could go even further.

After being forced to sit together on the Moordale Secondary trip to France, Adam and Rahim begin to reconcile their differences while Eric is away visiting family in Nigeria.

A friendship is forged when Adam takes the blame for a rather unfortunate toilet-related incident caused by Rahim, with the pair returning to England on remarkably good terms.

When Eric confesses to kissing someone else during his time in Nigeria, he and Adam reconsider their relationship and ultimately decide to break up.

Netflix

A heartbroken Adam finds some comfort from new pal Rahim, who advises him on his poetry and offers some mild support in his dog training endeavour.

While nothing explicitly romantic has occurred between the two just yet, Adam’s final scene of the season sees him fondly texting with Rahim as he processes the end of his relationship with Eric.

Of course, it’s possible that the two could simply just remain friends, but you can certainly interpret their text messages as light flirtation that could well evolve into something more.

It’s worth factoring in that Sex Education is a teen drama and entries into that particular genre have thrived on love triangles since rising to prominence in the ’90s.

If Adam and Rahim did get together in a (yet to be confirmed) Sex Education season four, the writing team would no doubt be able to mine plenty of drama from Eric’s two exes finding love in each other’s arms. Watch this space.

Sex Education season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.