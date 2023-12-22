In the clip, Gervais speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects on when terminally ill children ask for videos from him.

"Only if they request it obviously," he says. "I don't burst into hospitals and go, 'Wake up baldy.'"

He continues: "I always say yes. And I always start the video the same way. I go, 'Why didn't you wish to get better?", before using a slur for a person with an intellectual disability.

Concluding the joke, Gervais said: "I don't do that either, OK? These are all jokes, alright? I don't even use that word in real life. The R word. I used it in a joke, that's not real life, is it? I'm playing a role."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following the clip going viral, a Change.org petition was launched titled 'Demand Netflix to Remove Ricky Gervais's Offensive Skit Mocking Terminally Ill Children'.

The petition was organised by Anna Bella, who wrote: "The recent skit by Ricky Gervais on Netflix, where he refers to terminally ill children as 'baldy', is not just disrespectful but also deeply hurtful.

"Ricky Gervais's jokes were not only distasteful but also heartless. They are a slap in the face to not only the children battling these serious illnesses but also their parents and families who stand by them through this difficult journey."

In an interview with Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live's Headliners podcast, Gervais opened up about the backlash, and said: "I'm literally saying in the joke that I don't do that. But people have a reaction.

"They don't analyse it. They feel something – that's what offence is. It's a feeling. That's why 'I'm offended' is quite meaningless. What do you want me to change?"

He went on to say that he believes "99 per cent" of the outrage is "faux offence".

Ricky Gervais. Netflix

"They're not really offended. They just want to be heard," he continued.

"Of all the millions of people that watched it and loved it, only a few don't like it. If I give them special attention and try to placate them, I've annoyed the other millions of people that got the joke. They go, 'No, you've ruined it for us!"

More like this

The comedian concluded: "I've got a duty to the people that like it and get it. I wouldn't sit down with a heckler, would I? If I'm playing to 20,000 people, I wouldn't stop the show and explain to them. I ignore them."

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.