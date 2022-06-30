Only Murders in the Building creator reveals hidden clues in titles

The mystery comedy series, which has return for a second season on Disney Plus, stars comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside pop star Selena Gomez, with their characters teaming up to solve a murder.

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman has revealed the season 2 opening titles include hidden "clues", with a new clue added for each episode.

Speaking about the title sequences, Hoffman said that he and his team "were very thoughtful when planning them out".

"I just love them [the title sequences] so much," he said. "And we were very thoughtful when planning them out. We worked with an unbelievable company, Elastic, who have done all of your favourite opening title sequence[s]. Game of Thrones, they did [that one]. So here they are doing this.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Disney+

"But also, I should note in season 2, we continue a thing we did in season 1, which many people didn't know about, but there are clues in those opening titles that are dropped in," Hoffman added.

"In each episode, there's one clue that's a little different in each opening title that you can find. So it's another little mystery for viewers to look out for, [there are] some Easter eggs in there."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series was also co-created by Martin, who previously worked in family fare with the likes of Cheaper by the Dozen and The Pink Panther.

However, Only Murders in the Building is darker (although still a comedy), following three true crime podcast fans as they attempt to solve a murder that takes place in their apartment block.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus. New episodes weekly. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.