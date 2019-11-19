The previous four series have been filmed at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, but for its fifth outing the Big Show will move to The London Palladium.

The infamous Send To All segment of the show, which sees Michael send an embarrassing text to all the contacts in a celebrity's phone, will be returning with Emma Bunton, Harry Redknapp, Sharon Osbourne and Ian Wright among those surrendering their devices.

Unexpected Star, which springs the opportunity to perform on an unsuspecting member of the public, is also back to showcase more amazing talents.

McIntyre said: "There have been so many incredible surprises and breath-taking performances and we’ve built some amazing things to trick our Unexpected Stars into thinking they are somewhere else before they discover they are on the stage.

"In the past we’ve turned the theatre in to a hotel, a museum, a cinema, a ghost train roller coaster ride, a nightclub, we’ve even had an aeroplane fuselage on stage! I don’t want to give too much away but this series we’ve got an Escape Room, a health and beauty spa and even a Go-Karting Track.

He continued: "All the Unexpected Stars have been incredibly shocked but have brought the house down with their amazing performances at the end of each show. I can't wait for people to see them!"

Series five will also see new additions including Big Show's Big News, where Michael is given the responsibility of revealing exciting personal news to someone.

A game called See It Win It will also challenge audience members with prescription glasses to take off their spectacles and attempt to identify the prizes brought out on stage.

The fifth series begins on 23rd November 2019 on BBC1 at 8:10pm