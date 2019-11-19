Scarlett Moffatt dropped from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Scarlett Moffatt won’t be back for the next series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV has confirmed.

She has had a hosting gig on the weekend favourite since 2017, joining shortly after being crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

However, she has been dropped from the next series of the show – due to air in 2020 – which will see Ant and Dec reunited on the show after Dec was forced to fly solo in 2018 following Ant’s drink driving charge.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission.”

Moffatt drew criticism earlier this month when her documentary series, The British Tribe Next Door, was branded racist by some viewers, receiving 65 complaints to Ofcom across its first three episodes.

Prior to its premiere, she defended the show on Twitter, writing: “Can’t wait for people to watch #BritishTribeNextDoor so you can stop the negativity and realise that this was the most amazing experience for all involved.

“We also left our friends a watering borehole to say thank you for the amazing friendships and experience we made and had.”

Ant and Dec are currently appearing on the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return in 2020.