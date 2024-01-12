Loudermilk soundtrack: All the songs in the comedy series
All three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.
Having premiered back in 2017, it's safe to say that comedy-drama Loudermilk is having a bit of a renaissance since arriving on Netflix UK at the beginning of this month.
All three seasons are now available to stream till your heart's content, and centre on Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston), a former music critic and recovering alcoholic who leads a support group in Seattle.
As a substance abuse counsellor, you'd expect Loudermilk to be empathetic and well-meaning but, instead, his usual sarcastic wit and lack of charm is precisely the reason to tune into the series. Expect lots of smart quips, heart-warming writing and the kind of easy watch that this time of year warrants.
Of course, with Loudermilk as a former music critic, the show is home to some great songs that make up an eclectic soundtrack. So, read on to find out which songs are featured in the series.
What is the opening song in Loudermilk?
In the opening credits of the episodes, the song you can hear sampled in the background is Stand on the Horizon by Franz Ferdinand.
The song was released in 2014 and features indie rock and disco punk elements, released from the band's fourth studio album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action.
Loudermilk: Every song in the comedy series
Loudermilk season 3 episode 10 soundtrack
- The Thing Is - Foxygen
Loudermilk season 3 episode 9 soundtrack
- Will I Ever Let Go Of Us? - Peridot
- My Boy - Luke Steele
Loudermilk season 3 episode 8 soundtrack
- A New Life - Jim James
Loudermilk season 3 episode 7 soundtrack
- High & Dry - Allah-Las
Loudermilk season 3 episode 6 soundtrack
- When I'm Alone - Lissie
- What Am I Gonna Do - Lissie
- Rock & Roll Guitar - Johnny Knight
Loudermilk season 3 episode 5 soundtrack
- When I'm Alone - Lissie
- Fools - Drugdealer
Loudermilk season 3 episode 4 soundtrack
- I Will Not Be Free - Cassidy Cooper & Daniel Ahearn
- A Night in the City - Richmond Fontaine
Loudermilk season 3 episode 3 soundtrack
- Method On - Vacant Field
- Things I Do - Andy Shauf
Loudermilk season 3 episode 2 soundtrack
- Idols (We Don't Ever Have to Say Goodbye) - Pete Yorn
Loudermilk season 3 episode 1 soundtrack
- Sympathy - Vampire Weekend
Loudermilk season 2 episode 10 soundtrack
- Steady Going Nowhere - Ben Rogers
Loudermilk season 2 episode 9 soundtrack
- The Academy Award - Franz Ferdinand
Loudermilk season 2 episode 8 soundtrack
- Lois Lane - Franz Ferdinand
- Wasted - Billy Uomo
- Brewin' Up - Stanley, Ryan Gebhardt
- Dinah Flo - Boz Scaggs
Loudermilk season 2 episode 7 soundtrack
- Turn Me Off - Straight Arrows
Loudermilk season 2 episode 6 soundtrack
- Stupid Mouth Shut - Hem
- My Angel - Charlie Wadhams
- No More Cryin' - The Molochs
Loudermilk season 2 episode 5 soundtrack
- Anymore - The Ivory Intervals
- River - Ben Rogers
- Steady Going Nowhere - Ben Rogers
Loudermilk season 2 episode 4 soundtrack
- Paper Cages - Franz Ferdinand
Loudermilk season 2 episode 3 soundtrack
- Glimpse of Love - Franz Ferdinand
Loudermilk season 2 episode 2 soundtrack
- My Angel - Charlie Wadhams
- Feel the Love Go - Franz Ferdinand
- She Makes Me Fall Down - Buva
- Sorry Is Gone - Jessica Lea Mayfield
Loudermilk season 2 episode 1 soundtrack
- Dead Daffodils - Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear
- Get Together - Andy Jenkins
- Silent Movies - Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear
Loudermilk season 1 episode 10 soundtrack
- Twist Your Ankle - Andy Shauf
- Gonna Die Alone - Hanni El Khatib
- Chicken Fat - Mel Brown
Loudermilk season 1 episode 9 soundtrack
- Lafayette - Anders Osborne
- Follow The Leader - Foxygen
Loudermilk season 1 episode 8 soundtrack
- No Time - Warm Brew (feat SiR and Hugh Augustine)
- This Head I Hold - Electric Guest
- Frank - The Lemon Twigs
- Twist Your Ankle - Andy Shauf
Loudermilk season 1 episode 7 soundtrack
- Haroomata - The Lemon Twigs
- The Hard Road - Ginger Sling
- Early to the Party - Andy Shauf
- When I'm Gone - Leftbank
Loudermilk season 1 episode 6 soundtrack
- Sweet Time - Billy Changer
- In The Darkness - Foxygen
Loudermilk season 1 episode 5 soundtrack
- The Magician - Andy Shauf
- Conduit For Sale! - Pavement
Loudermilk season 1 episode 4 soundtrack
- Something That I Need to Hear - Buva
- Dancing on the Waves - Luan
Loudermilk season 1 episode 3 soundtrack
- Eyes of Them All - Andy Shauf
- Avenging Annie - Andy Pratt
Loudermilk season 1 episode 2 soundtrack
- Good Dancers - The Sleepy Jackson
- Lovely Day - Bill Withers
- Quite Like You - Andy Shauf
- Lost on You - LP
Loudermilk season 1 episode 1 soundtrack
- Suddenly - Weyes Blood, Drugdealer
- Begin Again - Andy Shauf
- She's Good to Go - Billy Changer
