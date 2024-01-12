As a substance abuse counsellor, you'd expect Loudermilk to be empathetic and well-meaning but, instead, his usual sarcastic wit and lack of charm is precisely the reason to tune into the series. Expect lots of smart quips, heart-warming writing and the kind of easy watch that this time of year warrants.

Of course, with Loudermilk as a former music critic, the show is home to some great songs that make up an eclectic soundtrack. So, read on to find out which songs are featured in the series.

What is the opening song in Loudermilk?

In the opening credits of the episodes, the song you can hear sampled in the background is Stand on the Horizon by Franz Ferdinand.

The song was released in 2014 and features indie rock and disco punk elements, released from the band's fourth studio album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action.

Loudermilk: Every song in the comedy series

Loudermilk season 3 episode 10 soundtrack

The Thing Is - Foxygen

Loudermilk season 3 episode 9 soundtrack

Will I Ever Let Go Of Us? - Peridot

My Boy - Luke Steele

Loudermilk season 3 episode 8 soundtrack

A New Life - Jim James

Loudermilk season 3 episode 7 soundtrack

High & Dry - Allah-Las

Loudermilk season 3 episode 6 soundtrack

When I'm Alone - Lissie

What Am I Gonna Do - Lissie

Rock & Roll Guitar - Johnny Knight

Loudermilk season 3 episode 5 soundtrack

When I'm Alone - Lissie

Fools - Drugdealer

Loudermilk season 3 episode 4 soundtrack

I Will Not Be Free - Cassidy Cooper & Daniel Ahearn

A Night in the City - Richmond Fontaine

Loudermilk season 3 episode 3 soundtrack

Method On - Vacant Field

Things I Do - Andy Shauf

Loudermilk season 3 episode 2 soundtrack

Idols (We Don't Ever Have to Say Goodbye) - Pete Yorn

Loudermilk season 3 episode 1 soundtrack

Sympathy - Vampire Weekend

Loudermilk season 2 episode 10 soundtrack

Steady Going Nowhere - Ben Rogers

Loudermilk season 2 episode 9 soundtrack

The Academy Award - Franz Ferdinand

Loudermilk season 2 episode 8 soundtrack

Lois Lane - Franz Ferdinand

Wasted - Billy Uomo

Brewin' Up - Stanley, Ryan Gebhardt

Dinah Flo - Boz Scaggs

Loudermilk season 2 episode 7 soundtrack

Turn Me Off - Straight Arrows

Loudermilk season 2 episode 6 soundtrack

Stupid Mouth Shut - Hem

My Angel - Charlie Wadhams

No More Cryin' - The Molochs

Loudermilk season 2 episode 5 soundtrack

Anymore - The Ivory Intervals

River - Ben Rogers

Steady Going Nowhere - Ben Rogers

Loudermilk season 2 episode 4 soundtrack

Paper Cages - Franz Ferdinand

Loudermilk season 2 episode 3 soundtrack

Glimpse of Love - Franz Ferdinand

Loudermilk season 2 episode 2 soundtrack

My Angel - Charlie Wadhams

Feel the Love Go - Franz Ferdinand

She Makes Me Fall Down - Buva

Sorry Is Gone - Jessica Lea Mayfield

Loudermilk season 2 episode 1 soundtrack

Dead Daffodils - Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Get Together - Andy Jenkins

Silent Movies - Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Loudermilk season 1 episode 10 soundtrack

Twist Your Ankle - Andy Shauf

Gonna Die Alone - Hanni El Khatib

Chicken Fat - Mel Brown

Loudermilk season 1 episode 9 soundtrack

Lafayette - Anders Osborne

Follow The Leader - Foxygen

Loudermilk season 1 episode 8 soundtrack

No Time - Warm Brew (feat SiR and Hugh Augustine)

This Head I Hold - Electric Guest

Frank - The Lemon Twigs

Twist Your Ankle - Andy Shauf

Loudermilk season 1 episode 7 soundtrack

Haroomata - The Lemon Twigs

The Hard Road - Ginger Sling

Early to the Party - Andy Shauf

When I'm Gone - Leftbank

Loudermilk season 1 episode 6 soundtrack

Sweet Time - Billy Changer

In The Darkness - Foxygen

Loudermilk season 1 episode 5 soundtrack

The Magician - Andy Shauf

Conduit For Sale! - Pavement

Loudermilk season 1 episode 4 soundtrack

Something That I Need to Hear - Buva

Dancing on the Waves - Luan

Loudermilk season 1 episode 3 soundtrack

Eyes of Them All - Andy Shauf

Avenging Annie - Andy Pratt

Loudermilk season 1 episode 2 soundtrack

Good Dancers - The Sleepy Jackson

Lovely Day - Bill Withers

Quite Like You - Andy Shauf

Lost on You - LP

Loudermilk season 1 episode 1 soundtrack

Suddenly - Weyes Blood, Drugdealer

Begin Again - Andy Shauf

She's Good to Go - Billy Changer

Loudermilk is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

