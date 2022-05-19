Filmed at North London venue The Roundhouse, big names will perform their freshest material before going backstage for an uncensored conversation with Ryan and the other acts.

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for Backstage with Katherine Ryan, a new comedy series which showcases stand-up from top performers as well as giving viewers a peek behind-the-scenes.

With cameras hidden everywhere, she hopes to offer viewers an insight into what really goes on at a comedy show, while also encouraging her guests to spill their showbiz secrets.

Those interested in how the industry operates may be intrigued to see the rigorous preparation that goes into each and every performance, including the writing process, with Ryan and head writer Geoff Norcott pitching relentless roasting gags.

The star-studded line-up for Backstage's first six episodes, which will release as a binge-watch launch, includes Frankie Boyle, Sara Pascoe, Judi Love, Ivo Graham, Jo Brand, Nish Kumar, Joel Dommett, Rosie Jones and Rob Beckett.

Additionally, viewers can expect to see Sue Perkins, Tom Allen, Michelle de Swarte, Jimmy Carr, Desiree Burch, Seann Walsh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Millican, Joanne McNally, Russell Kane and Darren Harriott.

To get a flavour of the show's chaotic, no-holds-barred presentation, check out the trailer below, which is exclusive for readers of RadioTimes.com.

Backstage with Katherine Ryan premieres all six episodes on 9th June on Prime Video – sign up for a Prime Video free trial here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

