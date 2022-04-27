Inside No. 9 shares intriguing teaser for episode 2

The episode, titled Mr King, stars Shearsmith as Alan Curtis – a teacher who arrives at a Welsh primary school to find that he's constantly overshadowed by his much-loved predecessor.

We're going back to school in tonight's episode of Inside No. 9 , with an exclusive clip teasing Reece Shearsmith's upcoming role as a teacher with big shoes to fill.

Steve Pemberton plays the rural village school's headmaster Mr Edwards, while Midsomer Murders' Annette Badland guest stars as Curtis's colleague Winnie.

In a first-look clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we see Mr Edwards ask Curtis about the school play he's putting on, adding: "Mr King's were always very lavish, like West End theatre productions."

"Well, I'll try and make mine Wicked," he adds. "That's a musical."

Inside No. 9's seventh season began airing last week, with Sherlock's Mark Gatiss and After Life's Diane Morgan guest-starring in episode 1.

As for the rest of the season, the upcoming episodes are set to feature His Dark Materials' Sophie Okonedo, The Inbetweeners' Robin Weaver and Unforgotten's Siobhan Redmond.

The black comedy anthology has won three BAFTAs since it began airing in 2014, with previous seasons featuring the likes of Katherine Parkinson, Conleth Hill, Helen McCrory, Sheridan Smith, Sian Clifford and Jason Watkins.

Inside No. 9 season 7 airs on BBC Two and iPlayer at 10pm tonight. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

