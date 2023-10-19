Of course, as ever, viewers can also expect all sorts of hijinks from Button House's paranormal residents – and in the first-look clip below, you can see Kitty (Lolly Adefope) taking a trip down memory lane as the ghosts become fixated on solving the mystery of her death.

The clip starts with Alison interrupting the Ghosts during a sing-song, telling them: "Look what I found."

After first telling Kitty that she is not referring to cake – as she had been hoping – she then reveals that her discovery is actually the household accounts from Kitty's family's time.

She then points out one day in particular where there was "loads of stuff", and asks if there might have been a "party or something" on that day, to which Kitty replies that there was indeed – her wake!

She then asks Alison to turn back to another day that she calls Pineapple Day, which prompts Alison to ask: "I thought that was the day you died?"

"Well, yes, but that's not how I remember it," comes Kitty's reply. "For me, it will always be the first and only time I ate a pineapple."

You can watch the clip below:

Ghosts continues on BBC One on Friday 20th October 2023 at 8:30pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

