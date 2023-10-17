For example, characters like Pat (Jim Howick) and Sir Humphrey (Laurence Rickard) have obvious visual answers to what killed them, although the exact circumstances can still prove unexpected.

Meanwhile, other fan favourites like The Captain (Ben Willbond) and Kitty (Lolly Adefope) have no costume clues, with the answers to their fates being withheld until season 5 – the final entry, now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

With all the answers now before us, we thought this would be a good time to round up the details on how all the Ghosts died in BBC One's acclaimed sitcom. Read on for the gory details.

How did Robin die in Ghosts?

Laurence Rickard plays Robin in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: unknown

Robin's death was finally unveiled in the chaotic season 4 finale, with the Ghosts writers rolling out one of their trademark misdirects to throw fans off the scent.

Indeed, all through the episode, it appears that Robin is doomed to meet his fate at the sharp claws of an enormous bear, but he avoids that grisly fate by hiding in a tree until the predator passes.

Alas, when he descends, the tree is struck by lightning, which kills Robin by electrocution, bringing a long-awaited answer to why he's able to manipulate electric bulbs.

Although the bear didn't catch him, Robin has retained a fear of the animals, as shown when Mike unwisely brings a taxidermy one home.

How did Sir Humphrey Bone die in Ghosts?

Laurence Rickard plays Humphrey Bone in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1575

The Tudor era is infamous for its regular beheadings, with vile monarch King Henry VIII having a particular interest in the gruesome method of execution.

You might expect headless Sir Humphrey Bone to have been led grimly to the chopping block in a public event, as was the tendency at the time, but the nobleman actually met a far more unexpected fate.

His origin episode chronicles his marriage to a French woman and devout Catholic named Sophie, who was secretly plotting against the Protestant Queen Elizabeth I.

Humphrey was oblivious to this, as Sophie rarely spoke to him in English and displayed little interest in getting to know him, although privately to her conspirators she referred to him as a decent enough man.

He stepped up to the plate when the royal guard came to Button House to arrest Sophie for treason, staying behind to stall the soldiers and give her ample time to escape.

It looks for a moment as if Humphrey too would evade justice, as he tucks himself away in an empty fireplace, going undetected in an initial search of the room.

However, after emerging from his hiding place, two swords mounted above the fireplace come off the wall and behead him in a freak accident. One of the guards on the scene takes credit for the killing.

As a ghost, his head regularly detaches from his body, which never fails to amuse the other Button House spooks.

How did Mary die in Ghosts?

Katy Wix plays Mary in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Death year: 1612

Mary was burned at the stake after being deemed a witch in the 1600s, hence why her skin is covered in ash and she emits a smell of smoke when walked through.

Shortly before she was "sucked off" – the laughable term Mary coins for being transported to the next stage of the afterlife – we learned more about what led Mary's village to suspect her of witchcraft.

She reveals that she was married in life, but her husband passed away a mere three years after they wed following a catastrophic farming accident.

The loss clearly left her shaken and lonely as Mary developed a habit of talking to herself, which the other villagers found annoying. When the crops failed, that irritation evolved into suspicion that she could be casting spells.

Of course, Mary was completely innocent, with her accusers simply using her to avoid accountability for their own failings.

In season 4, it was revealed that she had a close friend in the afterlife called Annie (Bridget Christie), who died after choking on food and spent about a century teaching Mary how to express her opinions, before moving on.

Mary was "sucked off" herself many decades later, in a moment that left Button House in a state of grief.

How did Kitty die in Ghosts?

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1780

Kitty's death was kept under wraps until late in the series, with no visible wounds pointing fans in the right direction – or at least, that's what we thought.

In season 5 episode 3, we're taken back to Georgian era to witness Kitty's final day as a living human.

There are no shortage of suspects in what is assumed to be foul play, with her cruel sister Eleanor (Emma Sidi) seeming to want her out of the way, while Kitty also overheard a dangerous plot that may have put her in peril.

More like this

The truth is far stranger! Kitty recalled that her death day was the first (and only) time she ate pineapple, which at that time was hard to come by as it was grown on the other side of the world.

She picked up the unusual-looking fruit and felt a sharp sting, which the dinner party guests assumed was caused by one of the spikes on the outer skin.

As it turned out, an exotic, venomous spider had hitched a ride to the UK on the pineapple and bit Kitty in that moment, which caused her to perish mere hours later.

Robin gave the crucial witness testimony, noting that the spider had also killed an animal roaming the Button House grounds later that same day. A small bite mark was subsequently found on Kitty's hand.

As Kitty laid unconscious on her death bed, Eleanor expressed great regret that she hadn't been kinder to her in life.

How did Thomas die in Ghosts?

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas Thorne in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1824

Fans were given an early clue as to what befell failed poet Thomas Thorne by the ominous bloodstain on his waistcoat, but the specific details were plotted out in his very own self-titled episode in season 2.

We learn that the ever-soppy Thomas was hopelessly in love with a woman named Isabelle Higham, whose family owned the manor that would eventually become known as Button House.

He was cautious of revealing his true feelings, giving treacherous cousin Francis – who desired Isabelle only for her wealth – a chance to wreak havoc.

A romantic poem Thomas wrote for Isabelle never made it to her, with Francis swapping it out for a forged note claiming there was no love between them. He gave Thomas the same, under Isabelle's name, driving a wedge between the would-be couple.

As if that isn't bad enough, Francis goes on to tell more lies, claiming that a soldier on the grounds had insulted Isabelle's honour in a bid to delay Thomas confronting her about the forged letter.

Thomas challenged the alleged perpetrator to a duel, but was placed at a lethal disadvantage when his cousin told him he should walk 20 paces before turning to fire his pistol – the agreement with his opponent was 10.

As a result, Thomas was shot in the back on the grounds of Button House, with Isabelle never knowing his true feelings as Francis denied him the chance of a farewell.

How did Fanny die in Ghosts?

Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Button in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1912

Lady Fanny Button has one of the darkest death stories of the Ghosts characters, having been murdered by her husband in a moment of panic.

The Edwardian woman was shocked to discover her uncaring spouse in bed with both the groundskeeper and butler of their vast manor, Button House.

Lord Button was terrified that she would reveal his sexuality to the world, which at that time would destroy his reputation and most likely lead to a radical loss of status.

Therefore, he pushed his wife from a high-storey window to prevent her from breathing a word to anyone.

The traumatic incident clearly left a mark on Fanny for centuries to come, as when Alison and Mike moved to Button House in 2019, she was still re-enacting the terrible crime every morning at 3am.

Since befriending Alison, it's possible this routine has been retired as Fanny has softened somewhat – although, of course, she still has a fiery temper.

How did the Captain die in Ghosts?

Ben Willbond plays The Captain in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1945

The Captain's death story was one of the most frequently demanded by fans across the entire run of Ghosts, with answers finally arriving in the penultimate episode of season 5.

It had previously been hinted that the Second World War-era military strategist was secretly homosexual, with a season 2 episode introducing his brief flirtation with second-in-command Lieutenant Havers (Peter Sandys-Clarke).

The storyline sent fans into a frenzy, and was finally revisited in the final season, with a flashback set in the days after World War II ended, when soldiers were called back to Button House for a celebratory reunion.

The Captain was desperate to go as he hoped that he would find Havers there, but was disappointed to discover the event was only open to soldiers who had served on the frontlines.

He snuck in, taking the stripes from another soldier's uniform as a disguise, but was soon confronted by former colleague Gerald Hatch (Neil Edmond), who saw through the deception almost immediately.

As Hatch proceeded to grill The Captain on why he was lying, Havers saw him from the other side of the room.

Of course, due again to the attitudes of the time, The Captain could not be honest about his reason for being there, with the intense pressure of the situation causing him to have a heart attack.

Havers rushed over, demanding the onlookers seek a medic, but it was too late. The Captain did at least get to hold the hand of his lost love one last time as he passed, in a heartbreaking moment which acknowledged their feelings for each other.

How did Pat die in Ghosts?

Jim Howick plays Pat in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Death year: 1984

No prizes for guessing what killed Pat, we're afraid.

The former scout leader took his group of hyperactive kids to Button House for an archery session, making the mistake of wandering out into the line of fire as he gave some important health and safety tips.

One child, named Keith Darren Dean, wasn't listening closely enough and accidentally sent an arrow right into Pat's neck, causing him to die moments later outside the grand home after nobly attempting to drive himself to hospital.

Although the scene itself is rather farcical, the tragic consequences of Pat's death hit home in the 2022 Christmas special, which offers a glimpse of how dearly his wife, Carol, and son, Daley, missed him over later years.

How did Julian die in Ghosts?

Lolly Adefope, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton and Martha Howe-Douglas in Ghosts.

Death year: 1993

The exact circumstances of Julian's death are open to interpretation, with his own account being unreliable due to a long history of compulsive lying.

What we know is that Julian was a corrupt MP, who regularly cheated on his wife. News reports of his 1993 death note that he died in the midst of a sex scandal, which explains why he wasn't wearing any trousers at the time.

He claimed to have died from a heart attack during an intimate moment with a mistress, although in a telling moment in season 5, he makes reference to having been killed by his secretary.

There's a sense that we don't have all the details on what exactly happened, probably because the nature of his death isn't befitting of a family-friendly show like Ghosts. Still, one look at Julian is enough to get the gist.

