He explained: "The 'sexy chef' was very much part of me in season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him. In season 1, there was a lot of me in him.

"But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole.

"I really grew apart from him."

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Bravo added that he tried to give input on set when it comes to his character's journey, but explained that "there is only so much I can do in the limits of a script".

Read more:

"I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set," he said. "We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4.

"I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed and lost is not fun anymore.

"It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bravo went on to criticise the show's lack of risk-taking, saying that while he "loves" the show and appreciates it for the wider recognition it has given him, the story direction will never veer off a set path.

"They are very precious about not changing the recipe and keeping it what it was," he said. "Anything that could go off road is carefully taken back.

"It’s a lot of souffles. Pregnant? No, fake positive. Going to Rome? No, coming back. There are a lot of things like that. There is a lack of risk."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com ahead of season 4, Bravo previously said that "it felt good to shoot romantic scenes with Lily again" in season 4, saying it took him back to filming the show's first season.

He said: "It brought me back to that innocent time where I discovered this amazing world."

Emily in Paris seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix – sign up for from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.