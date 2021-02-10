Is Dinosaurs coming to Disney+ in the UK?

A staple for kids of the 90s and a show aimed at children that has one of the saddest finales going, Dinosaurs captured our hearts when it was first released – but it has always lacked a UK home when it comes to streaming.

Advertisement

There was hope that the situation would change when the show was announced for Disney+, but the arrival on the US version came and went with nary a mention of it joining the UK counterpart too.

So what is Dinosaurs, and will it be coming to UK streaming soon? Here’s what we know.

How to watch Dinosaurs in the UK

Sadly at the time of writing, Dinosaurs is not available to stream in the UK and worse still, it does not appear that you can even buy it from the likes of iTunes or Google Play. We had hoped that Disney+ would become its home like it is elsewhere but that is not the case right now.

There is a lot to come for Disney+ when Star launches on it on 23rd February bringing with it plenty of Disney+ Star content to the streaming service, but Dinosaurs is not included in that update either. We have reached out to Disney to ask if the show will be coming and we will let you know when we hear back.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Dinosaurs about?

The comedy show is about the daily life and hijinks of the Sinclair family They go to work, they argue, they fall in love and do all the things that we do – the main difference being that they are Dinosaurs living in the prehistoric age.

How many seasons of Dinosaurs are there?

There are four seasons of Dinosaurs that ran from 1991 to 1994. Episode wise, the show clocked up 65 episodes by the time it drew to a close.

Why was Dinosaurs cancelled?

The most simple answer is sadly one that comes down to finances – it was just too expensive to make with the low numbers it was getting near the end in the ratings. The costumes were one of the main things that were costly to maintain, but if the show does do well in the streaming world, could we get another series of the classic where it would be likely cheaper to make? If it undoes that bleak ending then we are all for it!

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (prices due to change on 23rd February). Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.