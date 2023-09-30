Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think there's an undercurrent of love and respect," she said. "I think for Erin, her head is where it's always been. She thinks of Tyler, she's thinking of the future. She doesn't want to be in the world that is Vinnie and Hawley because she wants a better life for herself and Tyler."

Michelle Keegan as Erin in Brassic. Sky

She added that Vinnie was less able to change his way of life "because it's always been a part of him" and that he never thought that he would end up being a family man.

"So for them, it's very much similar to how it has been from day one," she continued. "But I think there is genuine love there between them. I think the man that she wants him to be, he's already there, it's him. They're sort of made for each other but there's some things in their life that they can't change."

She concluded that as much as fans might be calling for them to get together – and as much as the characters themselves might want it – their relationship "would never work".

"There's always something they know won’t work long term," she said.

Brassic season 5 began on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

