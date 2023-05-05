Clinton (Ariyon Bakare), the police detective who recruited PCSOs Dom and Kay into his undercover drug operation, was murdered by the Brightmarsh crew, with Dom (Gbemisola Ikumelo) and Kay (Hammed Animashaun) ordered to bury his body by gang member Tevin (Akemnji Ndifornyen).

The opening episode of BBC comedy Black Ops delivered a gasp-inducing twist that even the shrewdest of TV watchers wouldn't have predicted.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about that reveal, Animashaun said: "When I read that I was like, 'Now what?! They have no one. They've been fired from the police force. Their handler's been murdered. Where does this show go?'

"And that's what really excited me when I first read the script. I was like, 'I need to know what happens next because there's no way they're going to get out of this, especially with two characters like this who have been plopped into this underworld, into gang warfare. How are these two people who have no affiliation with that world going to get out of it?'

"That's what really intrigued me and I think that's what's going to intrigue a lot of people."

Following that game-changing moment, with Dom and Kay now at sea without a life raft, co-creator Akemnji Ndifornyen said "it gets very dicey and they roll into more shenanigans", adding: "The predicament they're in dictates that there are more high jinks and they get into some really bad spots."

But despite their predicament, at least Dom and Kay have one another.

"They're like siblings, they have this really awkward sibling rivalry," said Animashaun. "They don't get on very well but they work really well together. They have no choice but to work together because it's the only way they can succeed. You have Kay's unrelenting optimism and Dom's pessimism and you put them together and it works somehow.

"They think differently but once they think together, things just happen and work for them."

