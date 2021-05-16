ITV won’t be recommissioning Birds of a Feather after Pauline Quirke exit

Long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather won’t be returning to ITV for another series, a show source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

The cancellation news follows the show’s recent Christmas special, which saw just Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph return after a three-year hiatus following Pauline Quirke’s exit from the show.

Confirming the sitcom’s future, a show source told RadioTimes.com: “There are no current plans for a new series.”

The comedy, which first aired on BBC One in 1989, was revived by ITV in 2014 where it ran for three series until 2016.

While stars Robson (Tracey Stubbs) and Joseph (Dorien Green) returned for the Birds of a Feature 2020 Christmas special, Quirke did not reprise her role of Sharon Theodopolopodous for the episode, with ITV announcing she was “stepping back from acting to focus on her 200 nationwide performing arts academies”.

Quirke’s husband and producer Steve Sheen told RadioTimes.com in December last year that with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts being closed for six months due to COVID, the Birds of a Feather star “felt her focus needed to be on re-building the brand and the business, that gives so many children confidence in life”.

Created by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, the comedy followed sisters Sharon and Tracey as they moved in together after their husbands were convicted of armed robbery and sent to prison.

