Directed by Daniel Hyde, the choir is set to return to our screens this Christmas to sing carols old and new in the vaulted chapel, with previous years forgoing an invited audience due to COVID restrictions.

With its robed choristers, candlelit setting and grand surroundings, the Christmas service at Cambridge University's King's College makes for quite the dramatic festive watch.

As well as music, there will be prayers, readings and poetry read by members of the College.

Carols from King's is a Christmas Eve staple on the BBC, but there are other ways to watch it. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this year's service.

When is Carol's from Kings on this year?

Like in previous years, the service will air on BBC Two on Christmas Eve. A time has yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster, but the event usually airs at 6:15pm.

The service is pre-recorded earlier in December, and can also be purchased for viewing on the King's College website. Outside of the UK, it has been available via BritBox in previous years.

Will Carols from King’s have a congregation this year?

Yes - like last year, a congregation will be present for the service in 2022. Due to pandemic regulations, 2020 marked the first time in a century the service was performed in an empty chapel.

This year, however, you can expect the congregation to join in for some singing.

Which carols will be performed at King’s this year?

This year will see a compilation of classics and new favourites be sung by the choristers. Peter Warlock's setting of the medieval Adam Lay Ybounden, Errollyn Wallen's Peace on Earth and the likes of O Come All Ye Faithful, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing will all be performed.

Former King's College student Judith Weir's Illuminare Jerusalem will also be sung by the choir this year. The carol is based on a medieval manuscript that references verses from Isaiah.

This year will also see the inclusion of a special item – Ralph Vaughan William's Fantasia on Christmas Carols, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the famed composer.

The story of the Nativity will be told from the King James Bible, while members of the College will also read Christmas poetry.

Where is Carols from King’s filmed?

Carols from King's is filmed at Cambridge University, in the King's College chapel. The stunning Gothic building was founded by Henry VI in 1441. The monarch, who is believed to have laid the first stone, never saw the completion of the college, which took almost 70 years to build.

Carols from King's will air on BBC Two this Christmas. Outside of the UK, the service will be available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. It can also be bought on the King's College website from £9.99.

