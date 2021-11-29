Call the Midwife’s Helen George teases “traumatic” storylines in Christmas special 

Christmas is just around the corner, which means the Call the Midwife Christmas special will also be arriving on our screens in just under a month’s time. But while there’s plenty of festive cheer to be found in the 90-minute episode, you can also expect some heart-rending moments that are certain to stay with you long after.

Advertisement

“I think people always expect the light and shade in Call the Midwife, especially in the Christmas special,” Helen George (Trixie) told RadioTimes.com and other press. “I think there’s an anticipation that you’re going to be crying over your sherry but then rejoicing by the end of it. It’s a current thread we’ve had going but yeah, pretty traumatic as well, I guess. But that’s the nature of childbirth or Call the Midwife.”

The official BBC synopsis for the holiday episode reads: “Series 11 begins with a Christmas special set in December 1966. Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.”

And on top of that, “the Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team.”

BBC

George also went on to discuss why the show’s festive special has a specific “pressure” attached to it.

“It always feels different doing the Christmas one, I think, because it’s a standalone and it’s an hour and half, so there’s a bit more pressure, and a bit more anticipation for the Christmas special because it goes out on Christmas Day,” she explained. “So it’s a bit more of a thing than the series.”

Megan Cusack, who plays newcomer Nancy, added: “This was my first Christmas special because I’ve only just joined, so I did think there was a different vibe. I just adore Christmas in general, so I think you’re just bowled over by the lights and everything looking gorgeous and there’s a different energy.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV guide.