What's the best TV show of the past 25 years?

As a result, television has only gone from strength to strength, with shows like Breaking Bad and Line of Duty enthralling crime drama fans all over the world while Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity have become classic family viewing since first airing in the early 2000s.

Over the past few decades, telly has come a long way, from the introduction of on-demand viewing to streamers like Netflix and Prime Video becoming serious competitors in the TV market.

With RadioTimes.com turning 25 this year, we're enlisting the help of our readers to crown the greatest television show of the past 25 years.

While there's so much to choose from, the RadioTimes.com team of experts have picked a shortlist of 25 shows that premiered between 1997 and 2022 for you to vote for.

Are you a hard-core Charlie Brooker fan who'll be voting for dystopian anthology Black Mirror, or is the James Corden and Ruth Jones sitcom Gavin and Stacey more your speed? Either way, it's time to support the show you love the most by voting in our poll below.

With all sorts of genre juggernauts to pick from, you're spoilt for choice – from the Doctor Who reboot that hit our screens in 2005 and HBO's 1999 hit The Sopranos, to newer dramas like Succession and Netflix's Stranger Things, which airs part two of season 4 later this week.

Whether you're hoping Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag or Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock is crowned the best show of the last 25 years, help us celebrate our birthday by rallying behind your favourite and with the poll officially open, it's time to start voting!

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

