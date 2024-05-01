Set thousands of years before the devastating events chronicled in The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, this epic fantasy series chronicles events from the Second Age of Middle-earth's history including some characters that will already be familiar to fans of JRR Tolkien's work. Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins in a time of relative peace and harmony as characters from across the realm confront the re-emergence of evil. News of this insidious threat spreads quickly from the island kingdom of Numeno to the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains and the elf-capital of Lindon, home to High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). New heroes rise and others fall as armies of arcs rampage across the kingdom and humans must stand side by side with elves, hobbits and other magical creatures to prevent a shroud of darkness from extinguishing all hope from the world.