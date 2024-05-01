Best dramas on Amazon Prime Video
FalloutA young woman, who has grown up in an underground bunker designed to protect against a nuclear attack, ventures into the outside world in a post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular video game series. Lucy (Ella Purnell) emerges from her subterranean home to rescue her father from the wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles. Her odyssey through hostile terrain intersects with young soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten), who has risen through the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel militaristic faction. Elsewhere, bounty hunter the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) seeks a fabled artifact with the potential to alter current power dynamics across this world. His selfish quest collides with Lucy and Maximus
Fifteen LoveSet in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the semifinals of the French Open.
ExpatsSet against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multi-faceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.
Star Trek: PicardEighteen years after he completed his tour on the bridge of the USS-Enterprise-E as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Nemesis, Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his signature role. Retired Starfleet Admiral Picard is still haunted by the death of loyal android Data 15 years ago. The destruction of Romulus sends shockwaves through the universe and propels Picard on a daring new mission: to protect a young woman called Dahj and unravel a mystery connecting the Borg and the Romulans.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerSet thousands of years before the devastating events chronicled in The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, this epic fantasy series chronicles events from the Second Age of Middle-earth's history including some characters that will already be familiar to fans of JRR Tolkien's work. Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins in a time of relative peace and harmony as characters from across the realm confront the re-emergence of evil. News of this insidious threat spreads quickly from the island kingdom of Numeno to the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains and the elf-capital of Lindon, home to High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). New heroes rise and others fall as armies of arcs rampage across the kingdom and humans must stand side by side with elves, hobbits and other magical creatures to prevent a shroud of darkness from extinguishing all hope from the world.
Dead RingersOscar winner Rachel Weisz embraces dual roles as Elliot and Beverly Mantle, co-dependent gynaecologists at the forefront of championing women's health. in a six-part contemporary horror inspired by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland's novel Twins.
The Horror of Dolores RoachWhen Dolores Roach is released after an unjust prison sentence, she reunites with an old friend who lets her work as a masseuse. When the promise of her newfound stability is threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.
Daisy Jones & The SixSeventies band Daisy Jones & The Six fronted by duelling lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne implodes at the height of its powers in a 10-part musical drama based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Decades after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, which turned out to be the band's last live performance, members confront the sobering truth about their downfall. Starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin
Good OmensDramatisation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's fantasy adventure about an angel and a demon joining forces to prevent the end of the world, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant
ReacherThriller based on the Lee Child books about a wandering troubleshooter