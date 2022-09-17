BBC's weekend TV schedule changes confirmed

Since the death of the Queen was announced last week , the broadcaster has amended its line-up of scheduled programming across BBC One, BBC Two and its other channels.

The BBC has confirmed further changes to its weekend schedules in the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

On Saturday, BBC News is set to air for longer at both 1pm and 5:10pm, while episodes of Lifeline (1:45pm) and Garden Rescue (3:40pm) are added to the schedule.

Meanwhile, Pointless Celebrities is a new addition at 6:10pm, with Tim Key, Alex Horne, Sharron Davies and a host of other stars competing on the gameshow.

Paddington Bear features prominently on BBC One today too, with the Platinum Jubilee sketch When Paddington Met the Queen airing at 7pm before the 2014 film Paddington.

Casualty (8:30pm) and The Secrets She Keeps (9:20pm) shift slightly earlier than billed, while Match of the Day starts at the later time of 10:50pm.

Over on BBC Two, Blue Peter: A Celebration of Our Queen is set to air at 9am ahead of new additions to the schedule of BBC News at 10am, Wanted Down Under at 1pm and another edition of BBC News at 1:45pm.

Later this evening, 2018 comedy-drama Stan and Ollie airs at 8:40pm ahead of 2014 thriller The Two Faces of January.

It means Kylie at the BBC, Kylie Minogue: Reel Stories and Kylie Minogue Live in Hyde Park are dropped from the schedules alongside Top of the Pops and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

On Sunday, BBC One adds episodes of Wanted Down Under (11am) and Bargain Hunt (12:15pm) to the schedule ahead of Songs of Praise: Hymns in Tribute to Her Majesty at 1:45pm, in which Aled Jones and Pam Rhodes reflect on hymns and songs of significance during the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the afternoon, Garden Rescue airs at 3:15pm before Countryfile at 6pm, which will be an episode titled Queen & Country: Windsor.

At 7pm, The Eve of the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast on BBC One before a National Minute's Silence for the Queen at 8pm, after which Frozen Planet II and Bloodlands will air slightly later than originally billed.

Meanwhile on BBC Two, Match of the Day (7:50am) and BBC News (11am) are added to the schedule, while Match of the Day Live: Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Manchester City is moving over from BBC One at 12:15pm.

BBC Two is also observing the National Minute's Silence for HM The Queen at 8pm before broadcasting continues as scheduled until 10pm, where coverage of Women's International Cricket Highlights: England v India airs earlier than billed.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service is set to take place at Westminster Abbey and will be televised on Monday 19th September.

Her Majesty died on Thursday 8th September at the age of 96 after 70 years as Queen, making her the longest-reigning monarch in UK history.

