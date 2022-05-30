BBC unveils slate of LGBTQ+ titles to mark Pride Month

Programmes will focus on the LGBTQ+ experience, and will be broadcast on BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four, as well as land on iPlayer as collections. On radio, the likes of Loud and Proud, special music programming and podcasts will also be available on BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

In honour of Pride month – which takes place in June in the UK – the BBC has unveiled a slate of titles across broadcast and radio to celebrate 50 years of Pride.

New programming includes a brand new BBC Two documentary titled AIDS: In Our Own Words. The three-parter will mark the 40th anniversary of Terry Higgins' death. There will also be two brand new documentaries arriving on BBC Four: Italian coming-of-age tale Into My Name: Storyville and Gateways Grind, about the the famous lesbian club in King's Road, presented by Sandi Toksvig.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On BBC Three, new series Big Proud Party Agency will see Ryan Lanji, Teddy Edwardes and Christopher Mills compete to throw epic events for best friends in need of a celebration. Surprise proposals, 18th birthday parties and wrestling comebacks will all put the party agents' planning skills to the test.

Radio 4 is set to take a look at David Bowie's androgynous creation in Ziggy Stardust at 50, while Fifty Years of Pride delves into the history of the first Gay Pride march in London.

Ryan Lanji, Teddy Edwardes and Christopher Mills in Big Proud Party Agency BBC

Also for Radio 4 and BBC Sounds, singer Sam Smith will present A Positive Life: HIV from Terrence Higgins to Today, while a four-episode special titled Bi-People will explore bisexuality.

Speaking of the announcement, BBC boss Charlotte Moore said: “To mark the 50th Anniversary of Pride, we are bringing audiences a range of content across a multitude of genres. Whether you want to watch or listen live on TV or radio, or dive into the collection on iPlayer or download on BBC Sounds, this comprehensive collection of LGBTQ+ content will begin on the BBC in June.”

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.