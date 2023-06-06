The reality star passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on Monday (5th June), Shay’s loved ones confirmed in a statement to People .

Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62, her family has confirmed.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," her family’s statement read.

It continued: "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things."

Shay appeared on the Netflix reality series Bling Empire for three seasons, beginning in 2021, and quickly became a favourite among both her co-stars and fans at home.

The Netflix series revolves around a group of immensely wealthy Asian-American socialites living in Los Angeles.

Shay was the part-Russian part-Japanese heiress to leading global defence contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

The TV personality sold her father’s company with her brother in 2006 and, as expected, was extremely wealthy.

Shay has previously opened up about how she was never expecting Bling Empire to be so successful.

"I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera," she said.

"I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me."

Shay’s former Bling Empire co-stars have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Shay following the tragic news of her passing.

Kevin Kreider said on his Instagram page: "You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you."

Similarly, Kim Lee wrote: "I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. Anna, we’re going to miss you. I’m glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen. I loved your realness and humour and one thing you taught all of us is not to take life too serious. Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed."

Shay is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp.