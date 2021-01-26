Bling Empire cast – everything you need to know about Christine, Anna, Andrew and all the stars

Since landing on Netflix this month, reality series Bling Empire has shot up in the streamer’s viewing rankings, with subscribers fascinated by the lives of Los Angeles’ wealthy Asian and Asian American society.

From glamorous parties to costly shopping sprees, Bling Empire is Selling Sunset with larger net worths and fewer properties – but who are the cast members behind this popular reality series?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Bling Empire, including their career history and net worth.

Bling Empire cast

Kevin Kreider

Netflix

Instagram: @kevin.kreider

Age: 37

Job: Model

California-based model Kevin Kreider is one of the first cast members we meet in Bling Empire and acts as a narrator for the audience as we dive into the extravagant world of Los Angeles’ Asian-American socialites.

Born in Seoul but adopted and raised in Philadelphia, Kreider made friends with Bling Empire co-stars Kane Lim and Kelly Mi Li after moving to LA but considers himself an outsider at times due to his lack of wealth.

The muscly reality star has modelled for Men’s Health, Peloton, Gillette and was the first Asian-American to greet guests shirtless at New York City’s Abercrombie & Fitch. He is also a motivational speaker, having delivered a Ted Talk on redefining Asian masculinity.

Kane Lim

Netflix

Instagram: @kanelk_k

Age: 31

Job: Real estate entrepreneur

Net worth: $20 million (£14.6 million)

Singapore’s very own Kane Lim is a key cast member on Bling Empire, with the real estate entrepreneur regularly appearing with his friends Kevin, Kelly and Kim on the show.

The style guru, who has a net worth of $20 million, according to Popbuzz, founded K-ix Capital – an international holding company with investments in real estate, biomedicine and fashion – moved to LA nine years ago to forge his own path, according to a 2019 interview with VoyageLA.

Kane Lim is a practising Buddhist, a vegetarian and has a strong social media following after being followed by pop star Rihanna a few years ago.

Christine Alexandra Chiu

Netflix

Instagram: @christine_chiu88

Age: 38

Job: Managing Partner at a plastic surgery practice

Net worth: $80 million

Christine Alexandra Chiu is the Bling Empire star with an already established public profile, having previously made headlines for her extravagant parties and her Armani-hosted baby shower.

Born in Taiwan, Chiu attended university in California and began working in beauty industry PR before becoming a managing partner for her husband’s luxury Beverly Hills medispa.

Married to Gabriel Chiu, the couple have a son together – Gabriel Christian Chiu III, also known as Baby G – and have a combined net worth of $80 million according to Yahoo Finance.

Aside from expanding the family’s plastic surgery business and organising parties, Chiu serves on the board of a number of charities and in 2019, teamed up with Prince Charles to open the Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programmes in Cumnock, Scotland, which provides holistic healthcare for locals.

Gabriel Chiu

Netflix

Instagram: @drchiubhps

Age: 53

Job: Plastic surgeon

Net worth: $80 million

The husband of Christine Chiu, Dr Gabriel Chiu is a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon who is the 24th direct descendant of the Song dynasty and was originally Christine’s “very first employee”, according to her interview with OprahMag.com.

The board-certified surgeon performs breast augmentation, liposuction and other cosmetic surgeries at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc and has worked for “numerous celebrities”.

Anna Shay

Netflix

Instagram: @annashay93

Age: 60

Job: Socialite

Net worth: $600 million

Socialite and philanthropist Anna Shay is the part-Russian part-Japanese heiress to leading global defence contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

The wealthiest of the Bling Empire cast, according to Yahoo Finance who value her net worth to be $600 million, Shay sold her father’s company with her brother in 2006.

On the show, viewers witness her rivalry with Christine Chiu.

Cherie Chan

Netflix

Job: Denim heiress

Net worth: $200 million

Former singer Cherie Chan is part of the Bling Empire social circle, being the heiress to her family’s denim empire.

Chan, who previously quit the music industry and started her own organic tequila brand, is a mum-of-two with her now-fiancé Jessey Lee, with the pair being worth $200 million together according to Yahoo Finance.

Jessey Lee

Netflix

Job: Furniture empire heir

Instagram: @jesseyofficial

Net worth: $200 million

Jessey Lee is the now-fiancé of Cherie Chan, with the pair raising two children together – Jadore and Jevon.

Lee is the heir to his family’s furniture empire and together with Cherie, has a combined fortune of $200 million.

Kelly Mi Li

Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Production company executive

Instagram: @kellymili

Net worth: $5 million

Kelly Mi Li is introduced early on in Bling Empire, with her actor boyfriend Andrew Gray providing a lot of the on-screen drama.

Mi Li is a media and production company executive and the founder of Wet Paws Media, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously a managing partner at talent management company East West Artists, Mi Li recently told Bustle that she’s working on several projects, including a thriller starring Aaron Eckhart and George Lopez called Afterward, and is worth $5 million according to Yahoo Finance.

Her turbulent relationship with Power Rangers Megaforce star Andrew is one of the show’s focuses, with Mi Li recently revealing that they are still together and are now in therapy, according to Women’s Health.

Kim Lee

Netflix

Age: 32

Job: DJ

Instagram: @kimlee

Net worth: $10 million

DJ and music producer Kim Lee spends much of season one looking for her father, who divorced her mother when she was eight.

Born in LA, Kim Lee started her career as a model, appearing in the music videos of Katy Perry, Far East Movement, Kanye West, LMFAO and Nicki Minaj, before breaking out into the music industry herself.

She has since toured with Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Skrillex and performed with the likes of Cardi B and Tyga. Aside from Bling Empire, Lee has appeared on Amazing Race Vietnam and performed on Vietnam’s Got Talent.

Jaime Xie

Netflix

Age: 22

Job: Fashion blogger and influencer

Instagram: @jaimexie

Net worth: $50 million

Fashion blogger Jamie Xie has been regular guest on red carpets long before her appearance in Bling Empire, being the daughter of tech billionaire and SIS founder Ken Xie.

The 22-year-old is worth $50 million, now being a high-profile social media influencer according to Yahoo Finance.

Guy Tang

Netflix

Age: 39

Job: Hairdresser

Instagram: @guy_tang

Net worth: $1 million

Hair stylist Guy Tang is a supporting cast member who has his own hair colour product line called MyDentity and a fledging music career, having released two albums in 2020.

Tang is married to Almar Guevarra, a healthcare worker, and together they have a combined net worth of $1 million according to The Cinemaholic.

Andrew Gray

Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Actor

Instagram: @andrewgray

Net worth: $2 million

Controversial cast member Andrew Gray appears on the show as Kelly Mi Li’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, with many viewers labelling their relationship as toxic.

Gray got his big break in acting after starring in TV series Power Rangers Megaforce as Red Ranger Troy Burrows. He has since appeared in shows Dirty Talk, Betrayed and the film Shadow Wolves, and is worth $2 million according to The Cinemaholic.

Bling Empire is available to stream on Netflix.