Xbox Series X backwards compatibility: All the games from Xbox One that will work

We have known for a while now that the Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility for a lot of the games that came on the consoles before it. Well now we have an idea of just how many games that will be and, well, it’s a lot.

Advertisement

The brand new console is set to launch on 10th November and we have a guide to everything you can find in the Xbox Series X box when it arrives. (Sony’s PS5 console is set to launch in the UK on 19th November – slightly later than in most other major markets.)

What older Xbox games will play on the Series X?

Any game that is in the backwards compatibility scheme, and that is a ton of them with the list continuing to grow, will work on the new console with the only ones that will be omitted being those that require a Kinect to work.

Kinect-based games not working on the Series X is unlikely to surprise anyone. Despite the motion-sensing device being a big focus for Microsoft when it first launched for the Xbox 360, it never really took off in the way that they had hoped. So much so that Microsoft announced they were discontinuing the device back in 2017, so it working alongside the next-generation console was almost always certainly never going to happen.

After 500K+ hours of testing, we’re are excited to share that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One today, except for the handful that require Kinect, will be available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) October 28, 2020

With the games that will work, Microsoft are taking it seriously and have said that they have sunk over 500,000 hours of testing into it to make sure that the games will play as expected. Not only that but despite being dated, some of them will even look better than they ever have before when played on the X.

How does backwards compatibility work on the Series X?

In the same way that it always has. The games will work straight away as long as they are a part of the programme and that applies to both physical games and their digital counterparts- nice and simple!

Will older Xbox games look better on the Series X?

It will not be the case for all of them, but some will see increased frame rates while playing whilst the super-fast loading times that the console has will also speed them up for titles from years gone by – hopefully the infamous Mass Effect elevator loading time will be reduced.

We would not expect these improvements to be drastic, particularly with the older titles in the mix, but any improvement is better than no improvement, right?

We are keeping track on all things next-gen and have lists for all the games coming to the Xbox Series X and all confirmed PS5 games. As well as that, we continually update our video game release schedule for games coming out on all consoles.

Do original Xbox games work on the Series X?

Backwards compatibility launched in 2015 and garnered huge praise from gamers when it was announced, removing the pesky problem of having to keep swapping consoles over if you wanted to revisit an old favourite. While the list of games included started out small, it has since grown and the majority of games that players loved are now available to play – although there are still some notable exceptions.

The original Xbox saw its games begin to move into the programme a couple of years later and that too now has a wealth of titles that you will be able to play on the Series X.

What games are backwards compatible for the Xbox?

A lot! Here are all the games from both the Xbox 360 and the OG Xbox that you can play on the One and the Series X- as a reminder, all Xbox One games will play on the X.

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

ACE COMBAT™ 6: Fires of Liberation™

Age of Booty

AirMech Arena

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Aliens vs Predator

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live!

Armed and Dangerous

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed® IV

Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed® Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

ASURA’S WRATH

Axel & Pixel

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo Tooie

Batman: Arkham Origins

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943™

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Battlefield 3™

Battlefield Bad Co.

Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

Battlestations Pacific

Battlestations: Midway

BAYONETTA

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bioshock

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

BLACK™

Blazing Angels

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge™

Brave: The Video Game

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway

Brütal Legend

Bully: Scholarship Ed

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures

Cabela’s Survival: SoK

Call of Duty® 2

Call of Duty® 3

Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®

Call of Duty®: Black Ops

Call of Duty®: Black Ops II

Call of Duty®: Ghosts

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2

Call of Duty®: World at War

Call of Juarez 2

Call Of Juarez : The Cartel

Call of Juarez® Gunslinger

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars: Mater-National

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania LoS

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: LoS – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: LoS 2

Castlevania: SOTN

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Child of Eden

Civilization Revolution

Civilization Revolution

COD: Advanced Warfare

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commaders: Attack

Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath

Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: Commander’s Challenge

Condemned

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Contra

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™

Crystal Quest

D&D: Chronicles of Mystara

Dante’s Inferno™

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space™

Dead Space™ 2

Dead Space™ 3

Dead Space™ Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadly Premonition

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid

Destroy All Humans!

DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION

DIG DUG

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Divinity II – DKS

Domino Master

Doom

DOOM 3 BFG Edition

Doom II

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age™ 2

Dragon’s Lair

Driver San Francisco

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III

E4

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: IA

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Enchanted Arms

Encleverment Experiment

ENSLAVED™: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

F1™ 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable Heroes

Fable II

Fable III

Fable Trilogy

Fable® II Pub Games

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts: Predator

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Fighting Vipers

FINAL FANTASY XIII

FINAL FANTASY XIII-2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

FLOCK!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

From Dust

Frontlines: Fuel of War

FUEL™

Full Spectrum Warrior

FunTown Mahjong

Fuzion Frenzy®

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars Evolved²

Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Grabbed by the Ghoulies™

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD

Grid 2

GRID Autosport

Gripshift

GTA IV

Guardian Heroes (TM)

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Gyruss

HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-

Halo 3

Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo Wars

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman HD Pack

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money

Hunter: The Reckoning

Hydro Thunder

Hydrophobia

I am Alive™

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Indiana Jones® and the Emperor’s Tomb™

Infinite Undiscovery

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

Jade Empire™

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

Killer Is Dead

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

KOF SKY STAGE

KOF2002UM

Lara Croft: GoL

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO® Indiana Jones™

LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2

LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy

LIGHTNING RETURNS FFXIII

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition

LUMINES LIVE!

Luxor 2

Mad Tracks

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers

Magic: The Gathering

Marathon: Durandal

Marlow Briggs

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: BBB

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE

METAL GEAR SOLID HD: 2 & 3

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

MGS PW HD

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Modern Warfare® 3

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monkey Island: SE

MONOPOLY DEAL

MONOPOLY PLUS

MOON DIVER

Motocross Madness

Mr. DRILLER Online

Ms. Splosion Man

MS.PAC-MAN

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX Unleashed

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

NEW RALLY-X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN2-Jump

NINJA GAIDEN 2

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Black

Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men

OF: Dragon Rising

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Orcs Must Die!

Outland

Overlord

Overlord II

P4A

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

PAC-MAN CE DX+

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Peggle

Peggle® 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prey

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands™

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzlegeddon

QIX ++

Quantum Conundrum

R-Type Dimensions

Radiant Silvergun

Rage

Rainbow Six® Vegas

Rainbow Six® Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Rayman® Legends

Rayman® Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X HD

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight®

Rockstar Table Tennis

Rumble Roses XX

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row® The Third™

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

Screamride

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank™ 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Silent Hill Homecoming

Silent Hill: Downpour

Silent Hill: HD Collection

SINE MORA™

Skate 3

skate.

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure™ 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II

SONIC UNLEASHED

SOULCALIBUR

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park™: The Stick of Truth™

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders: IG

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy™

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

SSX 3

Stacking

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Strania

STREET FIGHTER IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION

Supreme Commander 2

SVC: ToeJam & Earl

Syberia

Syndicate

TEKKEN 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold’em

The Bureau

The Cave

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The King of Fighters 98

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Splatters™

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™

Tom Clancy’s HAWX

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow®

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell®

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Chaos Theory™

Tomb Raider Underworld

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Legend

Too Human

Torchlight

Tour de France

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Trials Evolution

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Tropico 4

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Unreal Tournament® 3

VANQUISH

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Virtual-On OT

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Winterbottom

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

WOTB: Commando 3

XCOM®: Enemy Unknown

XCOM®: Enemy Within

Yosumin! LIVE

Zoe HD

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

Do Xbox One accessories work on the Series X?

Backwards compatibility does not only work for games as it has been confirmed that it also applies to, non-Kinect, accessories too. So Xbox controllers or other bits and pieces that you have for the Xbox One like the amazing Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset will work too.

Want the latest offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.