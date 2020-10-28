Xbox Series X backwards compatibility: All the games from Xbox One that will work
Games from all consoles are playable!
We have known for a while now that the Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility for a lot of the games that came on the consoles before it. Well now we have an idea of just how many games that will be and, well, it’s a lot.
The brand new console is set to launch on 10th November and we have a guide to everything you can find in the Xbox Series X box when it arrives. (Sony’s PS5 console is set to launch in the UK on 19th November – slightly later than in most other major markets.)
What older Xbox games will play on the Series X?
Any game that is in the backwards compatibility scheme, and that is a ton of them with the list continuing to grow, will work on the new console with the only ones that will be omitted being those that require a Kinect to work.
Kinect-based games not working on the Series X is unlikely to surprise anyone. Despite the motion-sensing device being a big focus for Microsoft when it first launched for the Xbox 360, it never really took off in the way that they had hoped. So much so that Microsoft announced they were discontinuing the device back in 2017, so it working alongside the next-generation console was almost always certainly never going to happen.
After 500K+ hours of testing, we’re are excited to share that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One today, except for the handful that require Kinect, will be available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch.— Jason Ronald (@jronald) October 28, 2020
With the games that will work, Microsoft are taking it seriously and have said that they have sunk over 500,000 hours of testing into it to make sure that the games will play as expected. Not only that but despite being dated, some of them will even look better than they ever have before when played on the X.
How does backwards compatibility work on the Series X?
In the same way that it always has. The games will work straight away as long as they are a part of the programme and that applies to both physical games and their digital counterparts- nice and simple!
Will older Xbox games look better on the Series X?
It will not be the case for all of them, but some will see increased frame rates while playing whilst the super-fast loading times that the console has will also speed them up for titles from years gone by – hopefully the infamous Mass Effect elevator loading time will be reduced.
We would not expect these improvements to be drastic, particularly with the older titles in the mix, but any improvement is better than no improvement, right?
We are keeping track on all things next-gen and have lists for all the games coming to the Xbox Series X and all confirmed PS5 games. As well as that, we continually update our video game release schedule for games coming out on all consoles.
Do original Xbox games work on the Series X?
Backwards compatibility launched in 2015 and garnered huge praise from gamers when it was announced, removing the pesky problem of having to keep swapping consoles over if you wanted to revisit an old favourite. While the list of games included started out small, it has since grown and the majority of games that players loved are now available to play – although there are still some notable exceptions.
The original Xbox saw its games begin to move into the programme a couple of years later and that too now has a wealth of titles that you will be able to play on the Series X.
What games are backwards compatible for the Xbox?
A lot! Here are all the games from both the Xbox 360 and the OG Xbox that you can play on the One and the Series X- as a reminder, all Xbox One games will play on the X.
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
ACE COMBAT™ 6: Fires of Liberation™
Age of Booty
AirMech Arena
Alan Wake
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien Hominid HD
Aliens vs Predator
Altered Beast
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua
ARKANOID Live!
Armed and Dangerous
Army of Two
Assassin’s Creed II
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed III
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
Assassin’s Creed® IV
Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD
Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
Assault Heroes 2
Asteroids & Deluxe
Astropop
ASURA’S WRATH
Axel & Pixel
Babel Rising
Band of Bugs
Banjo Kazooie
Banjo Kazooie: N n B
Banjo Tooie
Batman: Arkham Origins
BattleBlock Theater
Battlefield 1943™
Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
Battlefield 3™
Battlefield Bad Co.
Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
Battlestations Pacific
Battlestations: Midway
BAYONETTA
Beat’n Groovy
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
Bioshock
Bioshock 2
Bioshock Infinite
BLACK™
Blazing Angels
Blinx: The Time Sweeper
Blood Knights
Blood of the Werewolf
Bloodforge
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Blue Dragon
Bomberman Battlefest
Boom Boom Rocket
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brain Challenge™
Brave: The Video Game
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
Brütal Legend
Bully: Scholarship Ed
Burnout Paradise
Burnout Revenge
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
Cabela’s Survival: SoK
Call of Duty® 2
Call of Duty® 3
Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®
Call of Duty®: Black Ops
Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
Call of Duty®: Ghosts
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2
Call of Duty®: World at War
Call of Juarez 2
Call Of Juarez : The Cartel
Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
Carcassonne
Cars 2: The Video Game
Cars: Mater-National
Castle Crashers
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Castlestorm
Castlevania LoS
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Castlevania: LoS – Mirror of Fate HD
Castlevania: LoS 2
Castlevania: SOTN
Catherine
Centipede & Millipede
Child of Eden
Civilization Revolution
Civilization Revolution
COD: Advanced Warfare
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
Commaders: Attack
Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: Commander’s Challenge
Condemned
Conker: Live & Reloaded
Contra
Costume Quest
Costume Quest 2
Counter-Strike: GO
Crackdown
Crazy Taxi
Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™
Crystal Quest
D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
Dante’s Inferno™
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Darksiders
Darksiders II
DAYTONA USA
de Blob 2
Dead Rising 2: Case West
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
Dead Space™
Dead Space™ 2
Dead Space™ 3
Dead Space™ Ignition
Deadfall Adventures
Deadliest Warrior
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadly Premonition
Deathspank T.O.V.
Defense Grid
Destroy All Humans!
DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
DIG DUG
DiRT 3
DiRT Showdown
Discs of Tron
Disney Bolt
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Divinity II – DKS
Domino Master
Doom
DOOM 3 BFG Edition
Doom II
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age™ 2
Dragon’s Lair
Driver San Francisco
Duck Tales: Remastered
Duke Nukem Forever
Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
Dungeon Siege III
E4
Earth Defense Force 2017
Earth Defense Force 2025
Earth Defense Force: IA
Earthworm Jim HD
Eat Lead
Enchanted Arms
Encleverment Experiment
ENSLAVED™: Odyssey to the West
Escape Dead Island
F1™ 2014
Fable Anniversary
Fable Heroes
Fable II
Fable III
Fable Trilogy
Fable® II Pub Games
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 2
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon
Far Cry Classic
Far Cry Instincts: Predator
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
Fighting Vipers
FINAL FANTASY XIII
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flashback
FLOCK!
Forza Horizon
Foul Play
Fret Nice
Frogger
Frogger 2
From Dust
Frontlines: Fuel of War
FUEL™
Full Spectrum Warrior
FunTown Mahjong
Fuzion Frenzy®
Galaga
Galaga Legions
Galaga Legions DX
GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV
Gatling Gears
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars Evolved
Geometry Wars Evolved²
Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved
Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Gin Rummy
Girl Fight
Go! Go! Break Steady
Goat Simulator
Golden Axe
Golf: Tee It Up!
Grabbed by the Ghoulies™
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD
Grid 2
GRID Autosport
Gripshift
GTA IV
Guardian Heroes (TM)
Gunstar Heroes
Guwange
Gyromancer
Gyruss
HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-
Halo 3
Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition
Halo 4
Halo Wars
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hard Corps: Uprising
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Harms Way
Haunted House
Heavy Weapon
Hexic 2
Hexic HD
Hitman HD Pack
Hitman: Absolution
Hitman: Blood Money
Hunter: The Reckoning
Hydro Thunder
Hydrophobia
I am Alive™
Ikaruga
ilomilo
Indiana Jones® and the Emperor’s Tomb™
Infinite Undiscovery
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Interpol
Iron Brigade
Jade Empire™
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Jewel Quest
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joust
Joy Ride Turbo
JUJU
Just Cause
Just Cause 2
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
Killer Is Dead
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
KOF SKY STAGE
KOF2002UM
Lara Croft: GoL
Lazy Raiders
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
LEGO Batman
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars III
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO® Indiana Jones™
LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2
LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy
LIGHTNING RETURNS FFXIII
Limbo
Lode Runner
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
LUMINES LIVE!
Luxor 2
Mad Tracks
Madballs Babo: Invasion
Mafia II
Magic 2012
Magic 2013
Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers
Magic: The Gathering
Marathon: Durandal
Marlow Briggs
Mars: War Logs
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Matt Hazard: BBB
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Meet the Robinsons
MEGA MAN 10
MEGA MAN 9
Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
METAL GEAR SOLID HD: 2 & 3
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
MGS PW HD
Midnight Club: Los Angeles
Midway Arcade Origins
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Military Madness
Mirror’s Edge
Missile Command
Modern Warfare® 3
Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island 2: SE
Monkey Island: SE
MONOPOLY DEAL
MONOPOLY PLUS
MOON DIVER
Motocross Madness
Mr. DRILLER Online
Ms. Splosion Man
MS.PAC-MAN
Mutant Blobs Attack
Mutant Storm Empire
Mutant Storm Reloaded
MX Unleashed
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
NEW RALLY-X
NiGHTS into dream…
NIN2-Jump
NINJA GAIDEN 2
NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
Ninja Gaiden Black
Oblivion
Of Orcs and Men
OF: Dragon Rising
Omega Five
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Orcs Must Die!
Outland
Overlord
Overlord II
P4A
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
PAC-MAN CE DX+
PAC-MAN MUSEUM
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
Peggle
Peggle® 2
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Planets Under Attack
Plants vs. Zombies
Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants
Portal 2
Portal: Still Alive
Prey
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands™
Pure
Putty Squad
Puzzle Quest
Puzzle Quest 2
Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Puzzlegeddon
QIX ++
Quantum Conundrum
R-Type Dimensions
Radiant Silvergun
Rage
Rainbow Six® Vegas
Rainbow Six® Vegas 2
Raskulls
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Rayman® Legends
Rayman® Origins
Red Dead Redemption
Red Faction: Armageddon
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X HD
RoboBlitz
Rocket Knight®
Rockstar Table Tennis
Rumble Roses XX
Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Saints Row® The Third™
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Scarygirl
Scrap Metal
Screamride
SEGA Bass Fishing
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Sensible World of Soccer
Shadow Assault/Tenchu
Shadow Complex
Shadowrun
Shadows of the Damned
Shank™ 2
Shinobi
Shotest Shogi
Shred Nebula
Sid Meier’s Pirates!
Silent Hill Homecoming
Silent Hill: Downpour
Silent Hill: HD Collection
SINE MORA™
Skate 3
skate.
Skullgirls
Skydive
Slender: The Arrival
Small Arms
Sniper Elite V2
Soltrio Solitaire
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure™ 2
Sonic CD
Sonic Generations
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
SONIC UNLEASHED
SOULCALIBUR
SoulCalibur II HD
South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
Space Ark
Space Giraffe
Space Invaders: IG
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunky
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy™
Split/Second
Splosion Man
SSX
SSX 3
Stacking
Star Ocean: The Last Hope
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
Star Wars Republic Commando
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Strania
STREET FIGHTER IV
Stuntman: Ignition
Super Contra
Super Meat Boy
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION
Supreme Commander 2
SVC: ToeJam & Earl
Syberia
Syndicate
TEKKEN 6
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold’em
The Bureau
The Cave
The Darkness
The Darkness II
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The King of Fighters 98
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII
The Maw
The Orange Box
The Splatters™
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Ticket to Ride
TimeShift
Tom Clancy’s EndWar
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™
Tom Clancy’s HAWX
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow®
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell®
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Chaos Theory™
Tomb Raider Underworld
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Tomb Raider: Legend
Too Human
Torchlight
Tour de France
Tour de France 2009
Tower Bloxx Deluxe
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Toy Story 3
Toybox Turbos
Trials Evolution
Trials HD
Triggerheart Exelica
Trine 2
Tron: Evolution
Tropico 4
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Unbound Saga
Undertow
Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Unreal Tournament® 3
VANQUISH
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Virtual-On OT
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
Winterbottom
Wolfenstein 3D
Word Puzzle
WOTB: Commando 3
XCOM®: Enemy Unknown
XCOM®: Enemy Within
Yosumin! LIVE
Zoe HD
Zuma
Zuma’s Revenge!
Do Xbox One accessories work on the Series X?
Backwards compatibility does not only work for games as it has been confirmed that it also applies to, non-Kinect, accessories too. So Xbox controllers or other bits and pieces that you have for the Xbox One like the amazing Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset will work too.
