Full PS5 games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The highly-anticipated PS5 is almost here with the release only a couple of weeks away- or slightly longer for us here in the UK.

But that release date of November 19th is coming quickly and while actually ordering the console has proved to be tricky for many, those who have got one will be casting their eyes into what games they will be able to play.

As for those PS5 pre-orders, 25th September was the second chance to be able to pick one up and it is now looking as though

Both Argos and Smyths were first out the gate at 08:00 but not surprisingly they were cleared out within minutes.

Amazon was also up bright and early with an 08:15 release, but the stock did not last long and they have already sold out too.

GAME was next to release a fresh batch, although the GAME preorders did not smoothly, followed by Very and Currys Pc World who sold out before we even really had a chance to see they were live in the first place.

Now it seems that maybe it with some of the big hitters now claiming that they will be taking orders again as of November 19th- so the day of release.

If you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. And don’t forget, if you have an interest in these games, it is always a good idea to pre-order early as while the price may fluctuate, you’ll get it for the lowest it has been without having to keep checking.

Upcoming PlayStation 5 games

PlayStation 5 games (A-C)

Anima: Song from the AbyssApex Legends

Aragami 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Preorder for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon for £51.99

Astro’s Playroom

Atomic Heart

Balan Wonderworld Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Battlefield 6

BioShock

Blood Bowl 3

Borderlands 3

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Preorder at Game now for £69.99

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

Chorus: Rise As One

Commandos

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 preorders are not yet available but you can Preorder now on PS4 at Amazon for £51.99

PlayStation 5 games (D-f)

Dead by Daylight

Deathloop

Demon’s Souls Preorder at Game now for £69.99

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

Devil May Cry Special Edition Preorder at Game now for £34.99

DIRT 5 Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Far Cry 6 – Preorder at Game now for £54.99

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XVI Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Preorder at Game now for £39.99

Fortnite Preorder The Last Laugh Bundle at Game now for £24.99

PlayStation 5 games (G-J)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Godfall Preorder at Game now for £69.99

God of War: Ragnarok

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Gothic

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy Preorder at Game now for £59.99 or Preorder for PS4 at GAME now for £54.99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortals Fenyx Rising– Preorder now at Amazon for £59.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon now for £57.99

In Sound Mind

Jett: The Far Shore

Just Dance 2021 Preorder at Game now for £49.99

PlayStation 5 games (K-M)

Marvel

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Low-Fi

Madden NFL 21

Maneater Preorder now at GAME for £34.99

Maquette

Marvel’s Avengers PS5 preorders are not yet available but you can buy now on PS4 at Amazon for £49.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Preorder now on PS5 at Amazon for £51.99 or Preorder now on PS4 at Very for £51.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Includes Spider-Man remastered) Preorder now at GAME for £69.99

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moonray

MXGP 2020 Preorder now at GAME for £49.99

PlayStation 5 games (N-P)

NBA 2K21

NBA Live 21

Nour: Play With Your Food

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99

Override 2: Super Mech League Preorder at Game now for £34.99

Paradise Lost

PES 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99

Poker Club

Pragmata

Project Athia

Project Awakening

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Preorder at Game now for £34.99

PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

RIDE 4 Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Riders Republic Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Roots of Pacha

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Skate

Sniper Elite 5

Solar Ash

Sonzai

Starfield

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga Preorder at Amazon now for £59.99

Steelrising

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Preorder at Game now for £69.99

PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)

Temtem

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Elder Scrolls VI

The Far Shore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

The Pedestrian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

War Mongrels

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs Legion – Preorder for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Preorder for PS4 at Amazon now for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Worms Rumble

WRC 9 Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Yazuka: Like a Dragon Preorder at Game now for £49.99

