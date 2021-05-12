Win back your spend from Currys on these top TVs ahead of Euro 2020

Football fans have had a rough time over the last year, that’s for sure. As the world went into lockdown, lovers of the beautiful game have had to miss out on the thrill of watching their teams play IRL, being forced to watch from their couch rather than the stands.

On top of that, there was the disappointment of having Euro 2020 put on hold as the world went into lockdown and international football matches became no longer safe.

But if you’re a football fan who’s still feeling despondent, you can take heart in two things. Firstly, the rescheduled Euro 2020 championships are due to kick off less than a month away. Secondly, if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV ahead of the games in June, you’ve now got the perfect opportunity. (Or the perfect excuse – whatever you’re calling it.)

Right now, Currys PC World is offering TV shoppers the chance to win back their money on a number of select TVs from major brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Philips.

The retailer has partnered with Sky Media, ahead of the Euro 2020 (yes, UEFA is sticking with that name) championships kicking off in early June. For more about the tournament, don’t miss our guide on how to watch Euro 2020, and for a run-down of match times, you can head to our Euro 2021 dates article. England’s first game is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13th June against Croatia.

Which TVs are included in the offer?

Here’s our top pick of the tellies you’ll find covered in the offer. We’re impressed by the calibre of TVs that are included in this deal. You’ll find sets that have OLED visuals, AI-powered picture quality, built-in voice control and – in the case of Samsung’s QEQ700 – 8K picture resolution. That’s serious, cutting-edge picture quality – but for most people, we’d say this offer is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to 4K.

We’ve linked to the 55-inch models, but you’ll find other sizes available if you click through to the Currys website.

A quick heads-up: you can only enter the competition 32 to 42 days after your purchase date, so best set a reminder on your phone. But when you do enter, you’ll find out instantly whether you’ve won back your money or not. Head to the Currys competition site for more details and T&Cs. You have a one-in-20 chance of winning: much like the bookies’ predictions on England winning the cup, those are odds we like.

Not sure which of these TVs is the right one for you? Head to our in-depth which TV to buy guide.