When is Euro 2020? Dates for rescheduled tournament in 2021

Euro 2020 excitement is building after the latest announcements by Boris Johnson and the UK government, with the dates being scouted out by eager fans.

The tournament should have been a distant memory by now, taking place in the summer of 2020, but the COVID pandemic ended all hopes of the tournament actually being played in its designated year.

The call was made to shift the dates back by exactly a year and now, with less than four months to go until kick-off, there is still uncertainty over what the tournament will look like.

When is Euro 2020?

The dates for Euro 2020 have been rescheduled to start with the opening game on Friday 11th June 2021.

Under the new plan, Euro 2020 will conclude with the final to take place on Sunday 11th June 2021.

Where will Euro 2020 take place?

It is expected that the same host nations will be centre stage at Euro 2020, with the tournament format and locations remaining in tact despite the date change from last summer to this year.

However, a final decision is yet to be made. Different countries are at different stages of their fight against COVID-19.

A final decision is expected to be made in March 2021 as to the logistics of the tournament.

Will fans be allowed at Euro 2020?

Here’s where the excitable tension begins. Boris Johnson’s speech on 22nd February showcasing the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown and beyond has raised hopes of fans pouring into Wembley Stadium for the Euros.

From 17th May, up to 10,000 football fans could be allowed into UK stadiums – the highest number permitted since the before the first lockdown in March 2020.

That time period includes England’s first two group games, against Croatia and Scotland. At least some fans should be able to attend both matches.

However, Johnson is targeting a 21st June end to all legal restrictions, and guess what? England v Czech Republic at Wembley takes place on 22nd June.

It remains unclear whether the roadmap is a realistic one, but there is a very real prospect that the third and final group game could feature something resembling a normal football crowd. We live in hope.

