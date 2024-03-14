Even if you're not looking for a new TV, we might be able to change your mind when you find out just how much technology has developed in recent times.

TVs can now do more than ever before: you can stream directly from your TV at a faster and sharper rate, you can game with no lag, catch up on series and films, and even speak to your TV to direct it to your favourite apps.

Some of the newest TVs even have in-built AI systems that help to enhance the picture and sound quality. Since you bought your last TV, there have likely been a number of changes which have improved the way we watch at home, so why not think about upgrading?

If your TV is 2-3 years old, you need a living room makeover or want to watch films in style, consider an upgrade. We're also aware that investing in a new TV is a big purchasing decision and a time-consuming task to search out the best deal.

They are the UK's most trusted electrical retailer, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, and have dozens of TVs to choose from. They offer lots of user-friendly guarantees, with a priority of making delivery easy and not being beaten on price. There are also a range of ways to pay that work for you, like AO finance.

As part of AO finance, AO offer a Buy Now Pay Later plan with a promotion offering flexible payment terms until 2025. It’s also possible to pay your remaining balance up until that point without incurring early repayment fees, you can find out more about AO Finance and see the T&Cs here.

Our guide to TVs will explain how you can choose the right TV for you and get the best picture quality. We'll explain what specifications you should look for in a TV, why you should think about getting a new one and the best brands to buy.

How to choose the best TV to buy for you

When choosing a TV, it's important to think about how it meets both our needs and desires. We also need to think about affordability, as we all have different prices we're willing to pay for our televisions. There are thousands of TV brands, styles, sizes, picture qualities and audio options to choose from.

To find the best TV for you, we suggest starting with size and then looking at brands, tech and style.

What does the best TV picture quality look like?

The best TV picture quality comes down to several criteria and is based on what will give you the best watching experience. Before you buy a TV, there are some characteristics you can look at to judge this, depending on your TV's specification. It's important to work out how vivid the colours will be and the contrast ratios of your TV.

If you want a good picture you should also consider how many pixels your TV has. The more pixels, the better your image is likely to look. The best screens offer 4K, 8K or Ultra HD, so if you have a 1080p TV you should think about paying a little extra and upgrading to a much better picture. All of AO's TVs are 4K, meaning they have over 8 million pixels and boast great picture quality.

TVs with OLED or QLED displays will provide you with exceptional picture quality as this means that the pixels in these TVs emit their own light. HDR (High Dynamic Range) is also great for picture quality, as this tells your TV exactly which colours to display at the correct level of brightness to help enhance the quality of the picture.

There are also MiniLed options. These are available from most TV makers and work using a smaller LED chip in the TV displays. MiniLed's consists of small lights and are really good if you have a TV by the window or with a lot of light as they are able to display a powerful contrast. This means that areas of the screen meant to be dark are truly dark and bright parts are very bright, making the picture sharper and clearer, making it a great TV for by the window or in a light room.

What does the best TV sound quality look like?

If you're looking to upgrade to the best TV sound quality then you should look at those which deliver immersive audio to compliment high-quality visuals on screen. Search on AO for TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support for dynamic surround sound.

Also, consider how many speakers each TV has and where they are in relation to the TV. Features like AI sound enhancement on more recent TVs can further optimise audio quality based on the content being played, providing a cinema-like experience in your living room.

If you're thinking of upgrading your TV, why not add a soundbar to give you the ultimate cinematic experience in your living room? They project the sound around the room making you feel the sound-waves travelling, whether you're watching a concert or a football game.

What size TV should you buy?

When thinking about what size you want the TV to be, it mainly comes down to personal preference and the space you have available.

Some people prefer a huge TV which is the standout piece in the room, great for summer, especially with the Euros coming up! Or, you may be looking for a TV that can bend into the interior when not in use (the Samsung Frame).

However, if you're unsure about how big you want your TV to be then we usually stick with a general rule of thumb – your TV's diagonal size should be equal to a third of the distance you will be watching it from. For example, if you sit 6 feet away from your TV (72 inches), a TV of 38-50 inches should be a good size to aim for. The same goes if you're sitting 8-10 ft (96-120 inches) away from your TV, a 55-65 inch would be great.

What are the best TV brands to buy in 2024?

There are some great TV brands out there, three of our most trusted are LG, Samsung and Hisense. Within their range, they have great award-winning TVs and are in most of our homes already. These brands have the best tech in the market and are constantly coming up with new innovative technology to give viewers the best experience possible, whether you're watching films, sports, or gaming. Here are a few reasons why these are our favourite TVs.

LG

LG

We love LG TVs for their picture and sound quality. Many of their Smart TV models have 4K Ultra HD screens which offer crystal clear pictures via Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology. This technology helps to give viewers over one billion shades of colour. LG's best Smart TVs also come with α7 AI Processors, which automatically scan and tweak your TV picture during every scene to give you the perfect watching experience and help to optimise sound.

Watching films is great with an LG as they provide brilliant brightness and realism for every scene. Why not add to this and get yourself an LG soundbar as well? These can help create a great cinematic experience within the home and project sound around your room.

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a great choice if you’re looking for a new TV or to upgrade your current one. In 2023, Samsung made some meaningful improvements in its range of TVs. There’s a key distinction between a good viewing experience and an unforgettable one; by understanding this subtlety, Samsung has successfully managed to put the viewer at the centre of its action. From relaxing documentaries to explosive blockbusters, Samsung’s 2023 TV range is capable of meeting every viewer’s requirement.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, powered by Quantum Dot technology, bring a naturally brighter and more colourful picture to your living room. Thanks to MiniLEDs, lights that are 1/40th the size of traditional LEDs, Neo QLED technology not only accentuates that distinction between truly deep blacks and vivid colour but also makes for a cinematic viewing experience, in every sense of the word. With Dolby Atmos speakers, viewers can expect immersive soundscapes to put them at the heart of the action.

Hisense

Hisense

Finally, our third TV brand recommendation is Hisense. Their TVs boast 4K Ultra HD screens and dynamic HDR10+ which will give you clear, spectacularly colourful pictures. These televisions are also paired with Dolby Atmos and DTS® Virtual:X tech, adding height and depth to your audio to surround you with realistic sound.

These TVs have a special game mode which brings together industry-leading technology (AMD free sync premium) and connectivity to give you the winning game formula. The MiniLed style of screen also helps to banish annoying halos or ghosting for a sharper picture. The televisions are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can change channels and choose what to watch using your voice.

