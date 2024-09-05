Stand-out features of Apple Music include being able to play all music ad-free, Spatial Audio that makes it feel like the music is "surrounding" you and that you can download your favourite songs to listen to them offline.

The offer is only available until the 23rd September, though, so we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Who can claim this Apple Music offer?

This three-month free offer is only available for new customers.

The offer must also be redeemed on iOS 16+, iPadOS 16+, and macOS 13+. Unfortunately, people who have previously subscribed to Apple Music, or previously had access to Apple Music through Apple One, an Apple Music family plan, or the Apple Music Voice plan are not eligible for this offer either.

How to redeem this Apple Music offer?

The offer must be redeemed on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

To redeem, you must be on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest software.

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

Tap "Redeem".

When does this Apple Music offer end?

The offer ends on Monday 23rd September, so you've only got a few weeks to snatch up this deal if it has piqued your interest.

Typically, Apple Music only offers a one-month free trial, so this is a great chance to really try out the music streaming service across a decent amount of time before committing.

