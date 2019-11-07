It added that owners of these models may see a message on their TVs warning them about the issue.

It’s not all bad news though – as there’s an easy way round the problem for users of these models.

If you own a Samsung 2010 or 2011 television, you can bypass the issue by using another device – such as a streaming stick or a games console, which will allow you to continue using the platform on your TV.

Samsung said: “Although some of our older TV's (2010 and 2011 models, with C or D after the screen size in the model code) will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported.

“You can find a list from Netflix at netflix.com/compatibledevices. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you'll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV.”