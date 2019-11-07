BritBox: New streaming service quietly launches in the UK
The platform will offer classic shows from major channels including BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5
BritBox – the new streaming service offering classic shows from the country’s major channels – has quietly launched today.
The full version of the platform, which will feature shows from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, has gone live following the conclusion of a beta trial phase which had been running since mid-October.
Shows included at launch include Downton Abbey, Gavin & Stacey, Broadchurch, Fawlty Towers and Ashes to Ashes.
A multi-year deal struck with Channel 4 and Film4 will bring over a thousand hours of additional content to the service from 2020.
“BritBox is all about bringing together the best of British creativity and talent in a new digital world,” said Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD.
“Today’s launch and announcement of our partnership deals with Channel 4 and BT underline the quality and scale we want the service to embody. It’s wonderful to be bringing such a wealth of brilliant British TV and film to subscribers from today, and I’m looking forward to revealing our exciting, original commissions in the near future.”
Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon added: “Channel 4 has always showcased distinctive and diverse British content and, in a world of almost unlimited choice, our public service brand values are more important than ever for viewers.
“The opportunity to collaborate as PSBs [public service broadcasters] on BritBox extends our track record of partnership and will ensure there is a compelling single destination for the very best high quality, home-grown content.”
As well as an impressive catalogue of shows, including the biggest collection of British boxsets on any video on demand service, a range of original content will be produced for the service.
This starts with Lamb of God – a series starring Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) which was already broadcast on Australian TV in July.
Further material – including more than 600 classic episodes of Doctor Who and a range of movies from Channel 4 and Film4 – will be added to the catalogue in due course.
A subscription, which includes multi-screen viewing and HD, is available at a monthly cost of £5.99.