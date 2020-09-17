Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond release date confirmed for December

For the first time since 2012, Respawn are giving us a new Medal of Honor game and this one, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond looks to be quite special with a personal touch that makes it stand out above its competitors.

The PC VR exclusive will be available to buy on December 11 through the Oculus Store and Steam and will have both a single-player and a multiplayer mode for players to enjoy. But this is not just your typical war game as to aid the sense of realism that these sorts of games, sometimes, strive for, they have reached out to people who know what war is like more than any of us.

Set during the second world war after the last game had a modern, for the time, setting, the game will take experiences from those who were actually there. Veterans were interviewed and while that led to the game taking longer to develop, it is an admirable approach to a game of this vein that should make players really feel like they are part of the action.

The story will be extremely involved too and has been described as having a “movie’s worth of narrative” and a script that is 120 pages long – so you will be getting your money’s worth and hopefully experience a sensational story at the same time.

Respawn have remained tight-lipped about what the multiplayer experience will be like but, given how much care and attention seems to have gone into the campaign, we are holding out hope that it too will be just as memorable.

