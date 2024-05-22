To get Twitch Drops, you need to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts and watch through eligible streams on the platform. We’ll let you in on how to link your accounts below.

Read on to find out how to redeem XDefiant Twitch Drops. You’ll also find the full list of rewards and how to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts.

How do Twitch Drops work for XDefiant?

Once you have linked your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts, you can watch any XDefiant stream on Twitch to earn Twitch Drops rewards. There are no special accounts or streams you need to be aware of.

More like this

The Twitch Drops promo in XDefiant lasts six weeks, and started on 21st May 2024.

The final Preseason Twitch Drops promo week (Week 6) starts on 25th June 2024 at 6pm UK time (10am PT/3pm ET) and ends on 2nd July at 6pm UK time (10am PT/1pm ET).

You’ll have a week to watch enough of any XDefiant stream on Twitch to earn different rewards. The more you watch, the more rewards you’ll earn.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to redeem Twitch Drops rewards in XDefiant

To redeem Twitch Drops rewards in XDefiant, you need to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts, watch eligible streams on Twitch and then claim your rewards in your Twitch Inventory.

The official XDefiant website lists out the three steps you’ll need to take to redeem your Twitch Drops rewards:

Step 1: Link your Twitch account and Ubisoft account.

Link your Twitch account and Ubisoft account. Step 2: Watch eligible streams. You'll earn progress toward various items by watching streams for 30 minutes or more.

Watch eligible streams. You'll earn progress toward various items by watching streams for 30 minutes or more. Step 3: Claim Your Rewards. When you've earned a Drop, be sure to claim it in your Twitch Inventory. Once complete, your rewards will be waiting for you in-game.

That’s all there is to it. Now, you need to know if going through the steps above is worth it. What are the rewards?

Full list of XDefiant Twitch Drops rewards

XDefiant Twitch Drops.

The full list of XDefiant Twitch Drops rewards includes XP Boosters and Weapon Skins. You can see the lot of them in the image above, but we’ve also written them out in a list below to make things easier.

Here is the full list of XDefiant Twitch Drops rewards and how to earn them (as per the official XDefiant website):

Preseason Week 1:

Available on all XDefiant streams 21st May at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern (7pm UK time) to 28th May at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 2:

Available on all XDefiant streams 28th May at 10am Pacific/3pm Eastern (6pm UK time) to 4th June at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 3:

Available on all XDefiant streams 4th June at 10am Pacific/3pm Eastern (6pm UK time) to 11th June at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Morganite M870 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 4:

Available on all XDefiant streams 11th June at 10am Pacific/3pm Eastern (6pm UK time) to 18th June at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 5:

Available on all XDefiant streams 18th June at 10am Pacific/3pm Eastern (6pm UK time) to 25th June at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Disruption M60 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Eruption MDR Weapon Skin

Preseason Week 6:

Available on all XDefiant streams 25th June at 10am Pacific/3pm Eastern (6pm UK time) to 2nd July at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern (6pm UK time).

Watch for 30 minutes to get a Weapon XP Booster

Watch for 1 hour to get the Amber M44 Weapon Skin

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes to get the Pelagic Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.