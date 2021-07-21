Tom Clancy’s XDefiant release date: trailer, gameplay details and more news

Get ready for a return to the fast-paced and frantic world of Tom Clancy as a new game is on the way – Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.

The game will be free to play and looks to be another strong contender in the already crowded free to play gaming slate that includes the likes of Fortnite, Rocket League and Call of Duty Warzone.

But when is the game coming out, and what can we expect from it? Here is all that we know so far.

When is the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant release date?

While we do not know when the full game gets released, we do know when we will have the chance to play a version of it and it is very soon indeed.

The closed beta for XDefiant is set to start on August 5th 2021, and if you want to get involved in that then there is still time to do so. Just head over to the XDefiant beta site and get yourself signed up!

We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground for when the game will get its full release.

Which consoles can you get Tom Clancy’s XDefiant on?

Both versions of the Xbox will have the game, so the One range and the recently released Series X/S. As for Sony gamers, there is a PS5 and a PS4 release coming, and the game will also be released on PC.

And in even better news, the game has been confirmed to be free to play – we just love the word free here!

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant gameplay

For starters, we know what the characters are that you will be able to choose from in the game and they all take their inspiration from past games in the Tom Clancy series.

Wolves – Tanks that take their inspiration from Ghost Recon

Echelon – Support class that are inspired by Splinter Cell

Outcasts – Healers that take their lead from The Division

Cleaners – Assault class also inspired by The Division

The game will act as a sort of merging of previous games and will be as hectic a game as you would imagine it to be with various game modes said to be included.

The Ubisoft title appears to be a long-term plan for the studio, and it will be continually updated as it goes on with new features, modes and maps added – so another entry in the ever-growing free to play world of gaming.

Is there a trailer for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant?

Yep! Here is the latest trailer for the game and if you want a taster of what you will be in for when you start playing, this should do the trick nicely.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

